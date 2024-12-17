Fortified Rice Market Demand Will Reach A Value Of US$ 29.6 Bn By The Year 2031 At A CAGR Of 5.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The fortified rice was valued at US$ 18.2 Bn in 2022; It is projected to grow a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 29.6 Bn by the end of 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fortified rice market is gaining significant traction globally as an effective solution to combat malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies, especially in developing regions. Fortified rice is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, folic acid, and B12, through innovative technologies like extrusion. Its increasing adoption in public health programs, rising consumer awareness of fortified foods, and supportive government initiatives are major factors propelling the market's growth.Market Size and GrowthThe fortified rice market was valued at US$ 18.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated market value of US$ 29.6 Bn by 2031. The expansion is driven by increasing demand in Asia-Pacific and Africa, regions with high prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies. Growing partnerships between governments and private organizations further bolster the market's potential.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample -Market Segmentation1.By Service Type:.Production.Packaging.Distribution2.By Sourcing Type:.Commercially Manufactured.Public Distribution System (PDS)3.By Application:.Households.Schools.Hospitals.Food Processing4.By Industry Vertical:.Food & Beverages.Healthcare5.By Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.Middle East & Africa.South AmericaRegional Analysis.Asia-Pacific: Dominates the market with large-scale implementation of fortified rice in public health programs in countries like India and Bangladesh..North America: Growing consumer preference for health and wellness products drives the demand for fortified rice..Europe: Rising awareness about fortified foods and government support boosts the market in this region..Middle East & Africa: Initiatives to combat malnutrition and high demand for cost-effective fortified food products contribute to steady growth.Get A Full Report Analysis:Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:1.Government Initiatives: Programs like India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other global partnerships focus on mandatory rice fortification in PDS and mid-day meals.2.Rising Health Awareness: Increased understanding of micronutrient deficiencies among consumers accelerates adoption.3.Technological Advancements: Innovations in extrusion and coating technologies enhance cost-effectiveness and scalability.Challenges:1.High Costs: The production and distribution of fortified rice may deter adoption in low-income regions.2.Lack of Awareness: Limited consumer understanding of the benefits of fortified rice in certain markets.Market Trends.Increasing Private Partnerships: Collaborations between private firms and public health organizations to expand distribution channels..Focus on Sustainability: Manufacturers are adopting environmentally sustainable practices in fortified rice production..Integration with Other Food Programs: Fortified rice is increasingly integrated with school meal programs and healthcare nutrition schemes.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the fortified rice market include:1.Buhler Group: Known for its extrusion technology enabling cost-effective fortification.2.DSM: A leader in micronutrient solutions for food fortification.3.Cargill: Focuses on sustainable sourcing and fortified rice innovation.4.BASF: Provides high-quality fortification premixes.5.General Mills: Expanding its portfolio to include fortified rice products tailored to regional requirements.Future OutlookThe fortified rice market is poised for robust growth, driven by supportive government policies, technological advancements, and a rising focus on addressing global malnutrition challenges. Expansion into underpenetrated regions and continued investment in R&D will be pivotal in shaping the market dynamics through 2031.Key Market Study Points.Growth opportunities in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and African nations..Advancements in extrusion technology improving product affordability and scalability..The critical role of fortified rice in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).Browse More Reports by TMR:.Banana Flour Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034 & expected to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034.Frozen Seafood Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 42.9 Bn by the end of 2031About Us:Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact Us:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.