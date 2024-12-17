Fractal Achieves The AWS Consumer Goods Competency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fractal, ( ), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytic solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has achieved the Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency.

AWS Consumer Goods Competency recognizes Fractal's expertise as an AWS partner in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep knowledge and proven AWS solutions, Fractal empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

Fractal has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases Fractal's ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. Fractal is well-equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging Fractal's expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"We are honoured to achieve the AWS Consumer Goods Competency. This achievement reflects our team's dedication and expertise in crafting solutions that deliver significant value to consumer goods companies. We are excited to further invest in our work with AWS, leveraging AI technologies to drive impactful transformations for our clients," said

Vikram Magon, Vice President – Partnerships & Alliances, Fractal.

Fractal offers a range of solutions that drive business growth and operational excellence:



Revenue Growth Management (RGM): Streamline portfolios, optimize SKU offerings, and maximize the impact of pricing, promotions, and trade investments, including integrated e-commerce solutions.

Route-to-Market (RTM): Optimize distribution channels, expand market reach, and enhance customer engagement with actionable insights that support more efficient route-to-market strategies.

Forecasting: Make data-backed predictions with AI-driven demand forecasting to anticipate risks, capitalize on opportunities, and improve supply chain resilience. Trial Run: Simulate various business scenarios, such as pricing strategies and new product launches, through a data-driven, cloud-based test management product to ensure successful outcomes.

These solutions are available on AWS Marketplace, further simplifying access for consumer goods companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the power of the cloud to unlock new growth opportunities.

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS.

The AWS Competency Program identifies partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building, and operating reliable, secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

For more information, please visit:



About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.



Fractal's businesses include Asper (AI for revenue growth management) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure , a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2024 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers WaveTM 2023 by

Forrester Research, Inc.

