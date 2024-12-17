Dr. John Denboer's To Speak On“Top 10 Tips For Keeping A Healthy (Aging) Brain”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. John DenBoer

Dr DenBoer is returning to his home state to deliver a series of free public talks aimed at helping individuals maintain a healthy brain as they age.

- Dr. John DenBoerMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. John DenBoer , a renowned expert in dementia prevention and cognitive health, is returning to his home state to deliver a series of free public talks aimed at helping individuals maintain a healthy brain as they age. Originally from Milwaukee and with deep ties to Wisconsin, Dr. DenBoer brings decades of experience and practical strategies to empower communities to take charge of their cognitive well-being.A former Geriatric Neuropsychologist turned expert Business Consultant for Aging for-profit and non-profit businesses, Dr. den Boer writes“As we age, there are many challenges that face us. One of the most major (some would say THE most major) challenge – is keeping your brain healthy. Given our brain controls everything – our thoughts, feelings, who we are and want to be – we need to focus on keeping this most important organ healthy. This series of talks explore these theme while providing practical examples of how to do this in your everyday life.”As an example of this practicality, Dr. John DenBoer lists his“Top 10” tips for health brain activity.For those that would appreciate a condensed version, here it is (Dr. John Denboer notes that these are in no particular order of importance):=== Dr. John den Boer 's Top 10 Tips for Brain Health as You Age ===1). Prioritize Sleep2). Use flashcards3). New and Novel Learning4). Get Creative5). Get Aerobic6). Visualize everything!7). Consider Supplementation8). Err on the side of errors9). Recall Practice10). Surround Yourself with Family/FriendsDr. John DenBoer will go over in more details about each of these tips in his talk.Dr. John den Boer will be conducting a mini-tour around Milwaukee and surrounding Wisconsin locations to promote Brain Health for seniors. Please see or for more information.=== About Dr. John DenBoer ===Dr. John DenBoer, a native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and a graduate of Carroll College, is a leading healthcare business consultant in Wisconsin, USA, specializing in dementia prevention and cognitive health. With over 15 years of experience at the intersection of medicine and business, Dr. John Den Boer has worked with healthcare systems and organizations to enhance care outcomes while addressing the financial challenges of aging populations. He is the founder of SMART Brain Aging Inc. and the creator of the acclaimed SMART Memory Program. His expertise has earned recognition from prestigious institutions and accolades such as the Phoenix Business Journal's "40 Under 40" and the Alliance of Brain Damage of Arizona's "Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement."

