Russian Forces Strike Medical Facility In Kupiansk Overnight
12/17/2024 5:10:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled a medical facility in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
He said that a destroyed outbuilding at the medical facility was engulfed in flames.
Also in Kupiansk, Russian MLRS attacks damaged 15 houses on Monday, December 16. Two men, aged 53 and 64, were killed.
In Nechvolodivka, Kupiansk district, a house burned down as a result of shelling.
In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces launched three offensive operations near Hlyboke and Kozacha Lopan. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupiansk sector over the past 24 hours, specifically near Kucherivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Petropavlivka.
As part of intensified evacuation efforts, 37 people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors.
