The explosion that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, was a special operation carried out by Ukraine's SBU State Security Service.

A well-informed source from the SBU told this to Ukrinform.

According to the source, an explosive device attached to an electric scooter detonated as Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, killing both.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, since he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military. Such an inglorious end awaits all who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable," the source said.

Earlier reports said that Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, had been killed along with his assistant in an explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.

Kirillov, 54, had served as the chief of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops since May 2017. He played a pivotal role in the development and deployment of the TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system within the Russian military.

On December 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officially charged Kirillov in absentia, accusing him of war crimes.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian authorities have documented over 4,800 cases of chemical munitions being used against Ukrainian forces. These incidents include the use of K-1 combat grenades containing toxic irritants such as CS and CN.

Photo: social media