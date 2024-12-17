Political Puppets: How Financial Incentives Shape Anti-Azerbaijan Narratives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

When we hear statements on unnecessary topics or claims against Azerbaijan from members of the European Parliament, the US Congress, and even former UN officials, only one thing comes to mind: We wonder at what price they are auctioning themselves off to utter these lies?

“What happened in Nagorno-Karabakh can be considered a war crime or a crime against humanity. From the point of view of international law, what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh can easily be equated to ethnic cleansing.”

This was stated by former United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Minorities Fernand de Varennes in his recent interview with an Armenian media outlet in Yerevan.

Looking through these narratives, thoughts generate in minds: How bribery fuels anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric

It is no coincidence that a former UN official was invited to Yerevan and such lies were dictated to him there. Until now, dozens of Fernand, Ocampo and others have shamelessly lied in front of the microphone. Because for them, the bribe they receive is much more valuable than honour and dignity. Or do you think that they, like Bob Menendez and some pro-Armenian congressmen, are providing these selfless services because of their kinship with Armenians? Kinship is not important, what is important is the financial power of the Armenian lobby's propaganda machine, which every other day politicians appear like mushrooms, they take root at the expense of their financial resources.

But despite all these absurd statements, one thing can be said for sure: there is no determination behind the claims. What is happening in Armenia is not important to the former UN Special Rapporteur, the corrupt criminalist Ocampo, or some congressmen accustomed to a luxurious life. We can say with certainty that Fernand de Varennes, who feels like a hired killer fulfilling his duty in front of the microphone, does not think one bit about the well-being of the Armenian people.

In a nutshell, the former UN representative in charge of ethnic minorities is strongly recommended to take a glance at the living conditions of ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan. With its commitment to multicultural values, Azerbaijan also highly values ​​people of different ethnic backgrounds and does not separate them from the people of majority. For example, we can bring to Mr. Fernand's attention that there are also Armenian national communities living in Azerbaijan and even in Garabagh and they are more than happy with their life in Azerbaijan. As for the Garabagh events, we would like to remind the former Un rep once again of Azerbaijan's offer of citizenship to the Armenian minorities who are now crying for no reason. If approached from a legal perspective, there is neither a legal basis nor a need for those who voluntarily left Garabagh to now make a fuss in Yerevan under the slogan of "ethnic cleansing".

As regards the allegations by Armenian lobby and their puppet politicians, there is a huge difference between words and deeds, and the Armenian lobby knows this very well. Shaping public opinion and raising issues that are removed from the agenda by throwing dust in the eyes is a traditional method of such organizations. It cannot be considered unusual that an organization that can resort to terrorism and provocations if necessary can take over some politician in exchange for a bribe.

The main place is the field, not stands with mikes or tribunes and everything is resolved there. Even if Armenia wants to take on world politicians, it knows that it will ultimately be defeated in that field – whether in battle or politics. Because the field is a place where people like Fernand do not dare to rush into.

Everyone remembers the years 2020 and 2023 well - if we ask who was with the Armenian terrorists in that battleground, the answer will be "nobody". So those gentlemen who are shouting from the microphone today will leave that battleground empty tomorrow, and as a result, Armenia will enjoy another humiliating defeat.