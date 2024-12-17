Political Puppets: How Financial Incentives Shape Anti-Azerbaijan Narratives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS
When we hear statements on unnecessary topics or claims against
Azerbaijan from members of the European Parliament, the US
Congress, and even former UN officials, only one thing comes to
mind: We wonder at what price they are auctioning themselves off to
utter these lies?
“What happened in Nagorno-Karabakh can be considered a war crime
or a crime against humanity. From the point of view of
international law, what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh can easily be
equated to ethnic cleansing.”
This was stated by former United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur
on Minorities Fernand de Varennes in his recent
interview with an Armenian media outlet in Yerevan.
Looking through these narratives, thoughts generate in minds:
How bribery fuels anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric
It is no coincidence that a former UN official was invited to
Yerevan and such lies were dictated to him there. Until now, dozens
of Fernand, Ocampo and others have shamelessly lied in front of the
microphone. Because for them, the bribe they receive is much more
valuable than honour and dignity. Or do you think that they, like
Bob Menendez and some pro-Armenian congressmen, are providing these
selfless services because of their kinship with Armenians? Kinship
is not important, what is important is the financial power of the
Armenian lobby's propaganda machine, which every other day
politicians appear like mushrooms, they take root at the expense of
their financial resources.
But despite all these absurd statements, one thing can be said
for sure: there is no determination behind the claims. What is
happening in Armenia is not important to the former UN Special
Rapporteur, the corrupt criminalist Ocampo, or some congressmen
accustomed to a luxurious life. We can say with certainty that
Fernand de Varennes, who feels like a hired killer fulfilling his
duty in front of the microphone, does not think one bit about the
well-being of the Armenian people.
In a nutshell, the former UN representative in charge of ethnic
minorities is strongly recommended to take a glance at the living
conditions of ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan. With its commitment
to multicultural values, Azerbaijan also highly values people of
different ethnic backgrounds and does not separate them from the
people of majority. For example, we can bring to Mr. Fernand's
attention that there are also Armenian national communities living
in Azerbaijan and even in Garabagh and they are more than happy
with their life in Azerbaijan. As for the Garabagh events, we would
like to remind the former Un rep once again of Azerbaijan's offer
of citizenship to the Armenian minorities who are now crying for no
reason. If approached from a legal perspective, there is neither a
legal basis nor a need for those who voluntarily left Garabagh to
now make a fuss in Yerevan under the slogan of "ethnic
cleansing".
As regards the allegations by Armenian lobby and their puppet
politicians, there is a huge difference between words and deeds,
and the Armenian lobby knows this very well. Shaping public opinion
and raising issues that are removed from the agenda by throwing
dust in the eyes is a traditional method of such organizations. It
cannot be considered unusual that an organization that can resort
to terrorism and provocations if necessary can take over some
politician in exchange for a bribe.
The main place is the field, not stands with mikes or tribunes
and everything is resolved there. Even if Armenia wants to take on
world politicians, it knows that it will ultimately be defeated in
that field – whether in battle or politics. Because the field is a
place where people like Fernand do not dare to rush into.
Everyone remembers the years 2020 and 2023 well - if we ask who
was with the Armenian terrorists in that battleground, the answer
will be "nobody". So those gentlemen who are shouting from the
microphone today will leave that battleground empty tomorrow, and
as a result, Armenia will enjoy another humiliating defeat.
