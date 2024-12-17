Kuwait PM Congratulates Bhutan On Nat'l Day
KUWAIRT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's national day.(end)
