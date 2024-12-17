عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Congratulates Bhutan On Nat'l Day


12/17/2024 5:08:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIRT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's national day.(end)
nhq





MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109001275


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search