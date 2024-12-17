Meghwal Moves To Introduce Bills On Simultaneous Polls Opposition Says Attack On Basic Structure

Meghwal moved for introduction the (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on“one nation, one election” and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.

Opposing the bills at introductory stage, Manish Tewari of the Congress said they are against the basic structure as enshrined in the Constitution.

Members can oppose any bill at the introduction stage. Following this, the bill is introduced by the minister concerned through a voice vote.

Dharmendra Yadav (SP) said the bill is an attack on the federal structure outlined by framers of the Constitution.

He said while a set of assembly polls cannot be held together, the government is talking of one nation, one election.

T R Baalu of the DMK questioned the expenditure it will entail in holding the massive exercise.

Kalyan Banerje of the TMC said it hits the basic structure of the Constitution. He said proposed insertion of an article is contrary to the present Constitution.

TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani supported the bill, saying his party extends unwavering support to the proposal.

