Meghwal Moves To Introduce Bills On Simultaneous Polls Opposition Says Attack On Basic Structure
Date
12/17/2024 5:07:36 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Law Minister Arjun RAM Meghwal on Tuesday moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.
Meghwal moved for introduction the constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on“one nation, one election” and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Opposing the bills at introductory stage, Manish Tewari of the Congress said they are against the basic structure as enshrined in the Constitution.
ADVERTISEMENT
Members can oppose any bill at the introduction stage. Following this, the bill is introduced by the minister concerned through a voice vote.
Dharmendra Yadav (SP) said the bill is an attack on the federal structure outlined by framers of the Constitution.
Read Also
Concept Of Simultaneous Elections Not New To India, Says Govt In Explainer
'Simultaneous Polls': Bill To Be Introduced In LS On Dec 17
He said while a set of assembly polls cannot be held together, the government is talking of one nation, one election.
T R Baalu of the DMK questioned the expenditure it will entail in holding the massive exercise.
Kalyan Banerje of the TMC said it hits the basic structure of the Constitution. He said proposed insertion of an article is contrary to the present Constitution.
TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani supported the bill, saying his party extends unwavering support to the proposal.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109001270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.