Akash-Bumrah’S Fightback Can Propel Belief Into India’S Top Order: Vettori

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 17 (IANS) In an unexpected turn of events, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep put on an unbeaten 39-run partnership to foil Australia's hopes of enforcing a follow-on on Day 4 of the Third Test at The Gabba.

With India's top order once again failing to hit the mark, barring KL Rahul who continued his fine showing in Australian conditions with a valiant 84-run innings, Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori believes the showing by Bumrah and Akash can propel belief back into India's top order for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

“I think we expect everything, I think we understand that any batter on any given day can step up and deliver, so I don't think we assume that anyone's going to live up to the average. I think you look at those averages and you think there's not much there, but Bumrah has proven that. He's been able to put on partnerships, he's been proven that he can attack and he can defend, and I think Akash's better than a number 11, so the team within themselves all understand that every wicket's vitally important, so there was no reason to back off at all,” said Vettori at the post-day press conference.

Akash Deep, who is playing his first game in foreign conditions, walked into bat at 213/9 while the visitors needed 33 runs to save the side from getting a follow-on which could have potentially lost them the game.

Concerns arose for the hosts as Australia suffered a major injury blow with the experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood likely to be ruled out of the series against India after the scans confirmed he had strained his right calf. Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia's warm-ups on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the first session before leaving the field with calf soreness in the first session on Day 4.

The 33-year old missed the second Test at Adelaide Oval due to a side strain. In Hazlewood's likely absence, Scott Boland, who replaced Josh in the 2nd Test is likely to be called into the squad for the remaining two games as confirmed by Vettori.

“He's (Josh) pretty despondent. Obviously, he felt it this morning in warm-ups and gave it a good crack, but yeah, it's just unfortunate for him too. He made a come back and put so much effort in another injury with a side strain from the last test and then to pick up a calf injury here, particularly in these circumstances, was really tough on him.

“I think Boland speaks for himself. I mean, the way he bowled in Adelaide, the way he's consistently been the back-up seamer, and every single time he's been asked to step up, particularly in Australia, he's been outstanding. So, I think that would be the logical thing to conclude,” concluded Vettori.