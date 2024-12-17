Kaspersky Projects 23% Average Annual Growth in Saudi Arabia, Highlighting 17 Years of Local Expertise

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Kaspersky today announced a projected 23% average annual growth in its Saudi Arabian business for 2024-2028. This sustained growth highlights the increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions in the Kingdom, as organizations strive to protect their digital assets against a backdrop of evolving cyberthreats.

With 17 years of leadership in Saudi Arabia, Kaspersky has developed a deep understanding of the local market and its cybersecurity needs. The company has been instrumental in protecting critical infrastructure, government agencies, and businesses, leveraging its advanced threat detection and response capabilities to mitigate cyberattacks effectively.

As part of its long-term commitment to the region, Kaspersky is focused on contributing to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing digital economy and addressing the increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions. To support this growth and reinforce its commitment, Kaspersky has established its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, enhancing its ability to serve customers and partners while expanding investments in research and development. It’s Transparency Centre, located in Riyadh, also offers regional stakeholders valuable insights into its data security and processing practices, fostering trust and collaboration.

Additionally, the Kaspersky Academy, operating in Saudi Arabia, focuses on upskilling local talent by providing tailored training programs for universities and students, equipping Saudi nationals with the skills needed for successful careers in cybersecurity. It is also preparing to launch the Cyber Generation Training and Internship Program in January 2025, an initiative designed to prepare Saudi students for leadership roles in cybersecurity, with top-performing students offered internship positions at Kaspersky’s Saudi office.

Kaspersky also addresses the Kingdom’s evolving threat landscape with state-of-the-art defense mechanisms, including advanced threat intelligence. Its experts monitor over 20 advanced persistent threat groups targeting the region, providing organizations with actionable insights to mitigate risks. These efforts complement the Kingdom’s proactive measures, such as Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, which prioritizes protecting critical infrastructure, fostering a secure digital environment, and promoting international collaboration against cybercrime. According to Kaspersky’s telemetry, Saudi Arabia experienced 40 million cyberattacks in the first 11 months of 2024—a 44% decrease from the same period last year - highlighting the country’s efforts in responding to cyberthreats and safeguarding the Kingdom’s digital future.

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager for KSA and Bahrain at Kaspersky, commented, “Saudi Arabia’s robust digital transformation journey necessitates a heightened focus on cybersecurity, and Kaspersky is proud to be a trusted partner in this mission. With nearly two decades of local expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver tailored solutions that meet the Kingdom’s specific needs and regulatory requirements. Our commitment ensures resilience against sophisticated threats while supporting national development goals.”







