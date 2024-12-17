(MENAFN) Ukraine stated on Monday that North Korean fighting beside Russian endured huge losses in conflicting at the weekend in the Russian area of Kursk.



North Korean units that came in Kursk in the previous month were involved in at the weekend close to three villages, in accordance with Ukraine’s defense intelligence service.



It also said that some 30 North Korean troops were murdered or in the attack and three had gone missing among assaults close the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba and Martynovka near the border.



Pentagon representative Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder approved on Monday that North Korean troops had suffered casualties in the Kursk area. “We do assess that North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat in Kursk, with Russia, alongside Russian forces,” Ryder stated. “We do have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded.”



Ryder rejected to give the total number of casualties, but stated they have been integrated into Russian units and are mainly being used “in an infantry role.” They started actively attacking beside Russia a little more than a week ago, he reported.



