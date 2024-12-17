Commodity prices show varied results last week due to geopolitical risks

(MENAFN) Commodity prices were mixed last week, influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions and political uncertainties, particularly in South Korea. Rising tensions in the Middle East and Asia had a significant impact on the markets. In the Middle East, Israel's attacks on Syria escalated following intensified clashes on November 27, coinciding with the fall of the 61-year-old Ba’athist regime on December 7. These developments added to the already volatile geopolitical situation in the region.



In Asia, tensions surrounding Taiwan also contributed to market volatility. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense reported that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels were seen crossing the Taiwan Strait on Monday. Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te's visit to the Pacific islands, including stops in Hawaii and Guam, both US-controlled, was met with criticism from China. China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, reiterated the country's stance on Taiwan, asserting that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China’s territory" and vowing to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



On the economic front, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3 percent month-on-month and 2.7 percent year-on-year, aligning with market expectations. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.4 percent on a monthly basis and 3 percent on an annual basis, exceeding expectations. Despite these inflationary signals, the US Dollar Index rose nearly 1 percent to 106.9, reflecting market reactions to these inflation figures.



The combination of rising CPI and PPI figures, which fuel concerns over inflation, has led to growing speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow down its expected rate cuts. Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of additional tariffs on major trade partners, particularly China, have strengthened the outlook for a slower pace of rate

cuts, further influencing the market sentiment.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109001085