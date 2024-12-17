Athleisure Market , 28% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Mass athleisure and Premium athleisure), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, The Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, PUMA SE, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

The Athleisure Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Geographic landscapes have significantly influenced the

athleisure market, with major companies like Athleta capitalizing on the trend towards sustainability and comfort in design. Loungewear, including leggings and pajama sets, have gained popularity as consumers seek stretchy, moisture-wicking fabrics with temperature regulation and antibacterial features. New technologies, such as smart fabrics with sensors and wearable technology, are also driving innovation in this space. As the mass athleisure market grows, companies are differentiating themselves through their product portfolios and distribution channels. Sustainability and quality are key considerations, with regulations and product safety becoming increasingly important. Intellectual property, including trademarks and copyrights, are essential for brand identity and differentiation. Old Navy, for instance, offers a range of athleticcasual clothing, often at lower price points, while Lululemon focuses on luxury fashion and wellness. Synthetic fibers, such as those used in FLX and smart fabrics, offer both comfort and style, making them popular choices in this market. Brands are also exploring new technologies, such as sensors and wearable technology, to enhance their product offerings and meet consumer demands. Professional advice suggests that companies in the athleisure market prioritize compliance with regulations, ensuring product safety and quality, and protecting their intellectual property. As the market continues to evolve, companies must stay ahead of the curve with new designs, technologies, and distribution channels to maintain their market positions.

The athleisure market refers to the segment of the apparel industry focusing on clothing designed for both workout and everyday use. Brands like Lululemon, Nike, and Adidas dominate this market. Consumers prefer athleisure due to its comfort and versatility. The market's growth can be attributed to increasing health consciousness and the convenience of wearing workout clothes for various activities. Brands invest in research and development to create innovative, high-quality products that cater to diverse consumer needs. The athleisure market is expected to continue growing due to its wide appeal and the trend towards active lifestyles.

The athleisure market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand from millennials worldwide. Major purchase categories are footwear and bottom wear, primarily driven by female buyers. Consumers are switching to comfortable and presentable clothing for work from home, shopping, and social media. Leading brands like adidas and Under Armour target young populations with affordable prices, such as Under Armour's USD37-USD114 range and Nike's USD55-USD85 range. New players entering the market in various regions contribute to the segment's growth. Offline distribution through department stores and hypermarkets, like Tesco, Walmart, and Target, is popular. Promotional strategies include product trials, signages, and discounts. Specialty stores offer a wide assortment, increasing sales and vendor visibility. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the mass athleisure segment.

The athleisure market is experiencing a significant in popularity among the young population, driven by their health consciousness and desire for comfortable, fashionable clothes. The yoga landscape, with its growing number of studios, gyms, and health clubs, is a major contributor to this trend. With the increasing availability of yoga lessons, both in-person and online, the demand for athleisure gear has reached new heights. The mass athleisure market is characterized by a wide range of activewear products, from basic to high-end, catering to various customer preferences. Brands are focusing on tailored gear, innovative designs, and differentiation to establish a strong brand identity. Copyrights and substitutes are becoming important considerations in the market, with brands investing in research and development to stay ahead. The supply chain is a critical aspect of the athleisure market, with synthetic fibers and wellness being key factors. Luxury fashion and streetwear athleisure are also gaining traction, offering consumers a blend of style and functionality. Despite lockdown measures, the market continues to thrive on online platforms, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability.

The athleisure market is experiencing significant growth due to the young population's increasing health consciousness and desire for comfortable, fashionable clothes. This trend is particularly prominent in the yoga landscape, with yoga studios, gyms, and health clubs offering yoga lessons and activewear products. The market has been boosted by lockdown measures, driving a shift to online platforms for purchasing athleisure gear. New technologies such as smart fabrics, moisture-wicking properties, temperature regulation, and antibacterial features are becoming increasingly popular. Brands are differentiating themselves through innovation, sustainability, and tailored gear, with major companies like Athleta, Old Navy, and Lululemon leading the way. The market positions of these companies are shaped by their product portfolios, new technologies, distribution channels, and brand identity. Substitutes like loungewear, pajama sets, and team uniforms are also impacting the market. Regulations, product safety, quality, compliance, trademarks, intellectual property, and brand identity are crucial considerations for companies. The mass athleisure market includes athletic casual clothing, synthetic fibers, and wellness trends. Luxury fashion and streetwear athleisure are also gaining popularity. Comfort and style remain key drivers, with brands offering customized apparel, professional guidance, and celebrity collaborations. Digital innovation and rapid globalization are shaping the future of the athleisure market. The athleisure market is not limited to on-field performance and team uniforms but also includes fan apparel and off-field performance. The market is expected to continue growing as lifestyle diseases become more prevalent, and yoga enthusiasts and women's athleisure continue to drive demand. Brands like Sweaty Betty, FLX, Perfect Moment, and Olympia Activewear are also making their mark in the market. In summary, the athleisure market is a dynamic and growing industry driven by health consciousness, comfort, style, and innovation. Companies are differentiating themselves through sustainability, technology, and customization, while regulations, quality, and brand identity remain crucial considerations. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek comfortable, fashionable, and functional clothing for their active lifestyles.

