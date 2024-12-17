Ticket Market Size To Increase By USD 228.52 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Source, Type, Geography - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ticket size is estimated to grow by USD 228.52 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.67% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ticket Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading



1.1 Primary 1.2 Secondary



2.1 Sporting events

2.2 Movies

2.3 Concerts 2.4 Performing arts



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The primary segment of the global ticket market is the largest and most dynamic, driven by the increasing number of movies and events. Primary tickets can be sold through both online and offline platforms. Movies, with their increasing production and special effects, are a significant contributor to this segment's growth. The end-users have diverse expectations, leading to intense competition among vendors. The growing popularity of sports events, such as the Indian Premier League, and the increasing use of mobile devices and the internet are also fueling this segment's growth. Additionally, the corporate segment, including private organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, is expected to shift towards digital content services, creating a potential opportunity for online ticket sales during the forecast period. The digitization of event processes, customer-centric approaches, and the rise in the number of conferences and seminars are further growth drivers for this market.

Analyst Review

Ticket Market is a dynamic and innovative platform revolutionizing the way we purchase and manage tickets for various modes of transportation and entertainment events. Our focus is on delivering a seamless journey management experience, optimizing passenger experience through contactless and NFC ticketing, RFID technology, and real-time transit information. We strive for operational efficiency with integrated ticketing systems, ticket transfer, and ticket recovery. Our commitment to public transport innovation includes transit automation, user-friendly ticketing, multimodal transportation, and smart city initiatives. We cater to sports ticketing, parking ticketing, and event ticketing solutions, providing secure and durable ticketing options. Our advanced fare collection systems and smart mobility solutions enable sustainable transportation and transit data analytics. Join US in exploring the future of transportation and event management.

Market Overview

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the ticketing industry, offering convenient and contactless ticketing solutions through electronic means. Wearables, such as smartwatches and NFC cards, are increasingly popular for tap-on and tap-off transactions at bus stops and parking lots. Operational efficiencies are enhanced through the use of RFID tags, IR sensors, and Wi-Fi modules in hardware like ticket validators and card readers. Virtual reality maps and 3-D content provide event experiences, while mobile ticketing and digital wallets offer cashless transactions and customer satisfaction. Event ticketing software enables pre-sales, discounts, and deals for internet users, attracting a larger customer base. The entertainment industry benefits from digital transformation, with premium experiences and alternative entertainment options available through mobile ticketing platforms. Safety and accessibility are ensured through secure digital transactions and contactless ticketing experiences. The public sector and transportation networks are embracing smart ticketing, with smart cards and Smar transport systems streamlining transportation and reducing marketing costs. The future of ticketing is digital, with fintech companies like Mastercard leading the way in digital payment services and contactless transactions.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED