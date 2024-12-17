AHF Urges Global HIV Data Audit As UNAIDS 55Th PCB Meeting Ends In Nairobi

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Following the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 55th Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, the Healthcare Foundation (AHF ) has renewed its call for a comprehensive global audit of data. This renewed urgency follows a news report on UNAIDS' latest 95-95-95 epidemic control progress report, which states that six African nations, alongside Kenya, have met testing and targets for the general population.

According to the report, Kenya has achieved 95-95-90 against a target of 95-90-86-meaning that 95% of people know their HIV status, 95% are on treatment, and 90% have achieved viral load suppression. Kenya also claimed that 97% of people with HIV know they are positive. However, in 2023, Kenya recorded over 17,000 new HIV infections and more than 21,000 AIDS-related deaths, highlighting persistent challenges such as treatment retention like most countries.

Kenya's government has faced sharp criticisms and ongoing legal action over nationwide antiretroviral (ARV) stockouts in 2021, which left many patients without access to lifesaving medication. Similarly, a 2024 study on pediatric ART availability revealed frequent stockouts and extremely low access to second and third-line treatment options for children.

“While we recognize and commend the significant strides made in the fight against HIV/AIDS, there remains a troubling gap between some of the reported statistics and the realities on the ground globally,” said Dr. Penninah Iutung , AHF Africa Bureau Chief.“This discrepancy underscores the critical need for accurate, inclusive, and transparent data.”

Dr. Iutung also expressed concern that UNAIDS' reported figures for treatment and viral suppression fail to account for patients who drop out of care.“Achieving effective AIDS control demands a stronger emphasis on retention,” she stressed.

These concerns align with findings published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ Open), which highlighted the limitations of current UNAIDS data in reflecting the actual state of HIV treatment retention. Earlier this year, AHF President Michael Weinstein addressed these issues in an open letter to UNAIDS and the World Health Organization. He called for an audit of at least 10% of patient charts globally to ensure accurate site and country-level reporting. Weinstein also offered AHF's support for this initiative, leveraging the organization's experience auditing the patient data of its more than 2 million clients worldwide.

The need for such an audit is underscored by the alarming statistics from 2023: An estimated 1.3 million people acquired HIV, and 630,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses.“These numbers highlight that we are far from achieving AIDS control,” said Weinstein.“Inflating progress risks fostering a false sense of victory, diminishing political will, funding, and global momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

The conclusion of the 55th PCB meeting marks a pivotal moment to prioritize data accuracy and retention efforts. Robust data systems that capture the realities of all populations-particularly those frequently marginalized-are vital for an equitable HIV response.

“Data accuracy is not just a metric; it's a lifeline,” added Dr. Iutung.“Governments, development partners, and healthcare providers must invest in systems that bridge the gap between reported success and lived realities, ensuring no one is left behind.”

