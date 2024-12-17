EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: Important milestones in rollout plan achieved

Pyrum Innovations AG: Important milestones in rollout plan achieved

Approval documents for BImSchG approval and early start of for GreenFactory II GmbH submitted

Operating hours reach new threshold Production intervals of the new production lines extended Dillingen / Saar, 17 December 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) submitted the BImSchG (“Bundes-Immissionsschutzgesetz”) approval and approval documents for the early start of construction of Pyrum's new plant“Green Factory II GmbH” at the new site in Perl-Besch last week. Previously, there were slight delays due to technical optimisations at the existing site in Dillingen/Saar and the associated need for more extensive expert opinions. After the last technical information was received, the application for the construction of the second Pyrum plant was submitted on time. The ground-breaking ceremony at the new location is scheduled for spring 2025. Meanwhile, another important milestone in the rollout plan has been reached at the Dillingen/Saar site. With almost 2,000 operating hours at TAD 2 and over 1,000 operating hours at TAD 3, further necessary basic requirements with regard to the final investment decisions of the partners, such as Remondis, have been met. Furthermore, the production intervals of the two new lines (TAD 2 and TAD 3) have been extended from the original four weeks to four and a half weeks. These adjustments will lead to a significant increase in the efficiency of the production processes and an increase in production output in the future. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“Shortly before the turn of the year, we have made significant progress in our rollout plan. With the submission of the building permit for Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH, we have overcome the last major obstacle before the groundbreaking ceremony in spring 2025 in Perl-Besch. In addition, the two new lines have reached a new threshold. The high number of operating hours not only meets the assumed requirements of our partners, but also continues to demonstrate the performance of our technology. We are very proud of this new milestone and are already looking forward to the development of upcoming customer projects.”

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

