DATAGROUP is the first company in Germany to receive the BSI certificate for its Managed Private VS-NfD DefenseCloud

Pliezhausen, 17 December 2024. The DATAGROUP DefenseCloud has been awarded the ISO 27001 certificate on the basis of IT Grundschutz under consideration of the CON.11.1 component and the requirements of“Classified Information - RESTRICTED” (VS-NfD) by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). It guarantees that DATAGROUP does not only meet the general security standards for information security management systems, but also the specific stipulations for customers from the sectors of aerospace, defense and KRITIS (critical infrastructure) in the context of a complete end-to-end cloud VS-NfD solution. These managed private cloud services have been specifically developed for the protection of confidential data of the VS-NfD level. DATAGROUP thus is the first official full managed service provider in Germany with fully certified industry cloud services, which are an integral part of the three strategic future fields of the company – cloud, AI and cyber security. The award ceremony of the certificate by the BSI took place on 12 December 2024. This award underlines that the DATAGROUP DefenseCloud meets the highest IT security standards. The DATAGROUP DefenseCloud is a managed private industry cloud for the defense and aerospace industry as well as for companies providing critical infrastructures (KRITIS) and for public authorities. These sectors have extremely high requirements on the security of their data. DATAGROUP's certified cloud solution fully meets all of these requirements and thus offers a reliable solution for particularly sensitive applications. “We are proud to have received the BSI certificate. This award is the outcome of hard work and the relentless dedication of our team to continue to strengthen our leading position in innovative technologies. Thanks to this certification of ready-to-market industry cloud solutions we create true added value for our customers in the aerospace & defense and the KRITIS environment”, said Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.“Our customer can rely on the fact that their data is in safe hands with us.” Comprehensive assessment of IT security measures The certification includes a multi-stage and comprehensive assessment of the IT security measures and processes for the information network of the DATAGROUP Managed Private VS-NfD DefenseCloud. It demonstrates that DATAGROUP has taken all necessary measures to fully guarantee the confidentiality, integrity, availability and authenticity of information in this specialized cloud environment. The award underlines DATAGROUP's capacity to dependably meet the complex security requirements for companies and authorities managing very vulnerable data. This reinforces confidence in DATAGROUP's cloud solution and the qualification for critical areas of application.

About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Contact Anke Banaschewski

