Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

17-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth with effect from market open today, 17 December 2024:





Invinity Systems plc Long-Term Warrants

Warrants

Symbol: IESL

ISIN: JE00BN33L924





