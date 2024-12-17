EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor and Olmatic cooperate strategically on battery storage system at Vogelsang solar park

Energiekontor and Olmatic cooperate strategically on battery storage system at Vogelsang solar park Freudenstadt/Bremen, 17 December 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, and Olmatic GmbH (“Olmatic”), a leading green-tech company specialising in energy optimisation, are pleased to announce their collaboration on a battery storage system for the planned Vogelsang solar park in the district of Oberhavel in Brandenburg. The project marks a significant step in the integration of modern storage technologies designed to increase the efficiency and profitability of photovoltaic systems. The project will see both companies set new standards for a sustainable and economically viable energy transition. A milestone in the supply of sustainable energy The Vogelsang solar park, which Energiekontor plans to build on an area measuring just under 58 hectares starting in the second half of 2025, with a total nominal output of around 60 megawatts peak, will achieve an average expected annual of around 71 gigawatt hours – enough to supply more than 20,000 average households in Germany with renewable electricity and save around 50,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. Solar parks like this one are a key factor in the energy transition because they make the generation of clean and cost-efficient power possible and help to reduce carbon emissions in the long term. Combining it with an energy storage system at the same time also helps to stabilise the energy supply. A battery storage system takes the advantages of a solar park to a new level. The system not only makes it possible to provide solar power on a more reliable and consistent basis, but also enhances its economic attractiveness by monetising market fluctuations and storing surplus energy flexibly for targeted use. Thanks to visions, its AI-based energy platform, Olmatic delivers pioneering solutions and is a driving force behind the integration of modern storage technologies. “Our partnership with Olmatic will enable us to analyse and predict energy flows precisely,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.“We already expanded our onshore wind business to include solar a few years ago. The two technologies are an ideal match: the peak generation capacities of wind and solar power complement each other over the course of the year. This is how we can mitigate the effects of market fluctuations and unfavourable weather conditions. In addition, it is a top priority for us to ensure that our projects remain profitable in the future, especially with a view to participating in negative electricity production. It is for this reason we are always looking at ways where the use of storage technologies would make sense economically.” Cooperation with a clear focus The partnership unites the expertise of both Energiekontor and Olmatic to take the Vogelsang solar park to new levels of efficiency. By balancing out the fluctuations in the amount of power generated, the battery storage system makes solar power more attractive to consumers because it makes it more reliable and predictable. It also enhances the potential to utilise excess capacity more flexibly in intraday trading while increasing profitability significantly. This makes the cooperation a real win-win situation: Energiekontor stands to benefit from the solar park's optimised profitability, while Olmatic can demonstrate how modern energy storage solutions such as its innovative products can maximise the potential of photovoltaic systems. By joining forces, the two companies are sending a strong signal regarding the future of sustainable energy projects. Synergies such as these, combining modern energy storage and renewable energy generation, are indispensable in today's world if the twin goals of environmental responsibility and economic success are to be achieved. The project serves as a blueprint for future plants based on the principles of flexibility and sustainability. It showcases how innovative technologies can accelerate the energy transition while also creating viable, economically attractive solutions. 