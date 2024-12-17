Trump says to reverse Biden’s decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons
12/17/2024 3:50:27 AM
(MENAFN) President-elect Donald trump on Monday recommended that he may remove Leader Joe Biden’s current choice to give permission to Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to dig deeper into Russian lands.
Trump described the choice taken by Biden in the previous month “stupid.” He also expressed annoyance that his incoming government was not consulted before Biden made the decision. Biden eased the limits, allowing Ukraine to utilize the army Tactical Missile System provided by the US to hit Russian troops hundreds of miles away.
“I don’t think that should have been allowed, not when there’s a possibility — certainly not just weeks before I take over,” Trump stated in at a wide-ranging news meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “Why would they do that without asking me what I thought? I wouldn’t have had him do that. I think it was a big mistake.”
