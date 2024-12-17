Sinch Unveils 2025 Predictions: What's Next For Digital Customer Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud, has unveiled its top predictions for 2025. Backed by insights from powering over 800 billion interactions annually for 175,000+ businesses,

Sinch outlines the key trends set to shape the future of how brands connect with their customers and create more impactful experiences.

"The pace of change in customer engagement is incredible," said Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer of Sinch. "To succeed, businesses need to innovate, personalize in real-time, and, above all, build trust with their customers. Those who get it right will be the ones leading the way."

So what's ahead for 2025:

Customers crave faster answers, no matter where or how they reach out. To meet this growing demand, businesses must get creative by blending AI for routine queries with live agents who can handle complex problems. Generative AI will be a game-changer, with 80% of enterprises expected to adopt conversational AI by 2025. Bizbike , a Sinch customer and one of Belgium's largest eBike providers, is already setting the standard-its AI chatbot now handles 30% of all customer FAQs, improving satisfaction and freeing up agents for more strategic tasks.The endless channel debates are finally over-forget 'SMS vs. email' The future isn't about choosing winners but about orchestrating a context-first strategy. Leading enterprises are shifting their focus from open rates and cost-per-message to creating seamless multi-channel experiences tailored to geography, message urgency, and customer preferences. Sophisticated decision engines and fallback strategies are critical to ensuring smooth communication across platforms, keeping customer experiences front and center."Sophisticated enterprises don't just blindly use SMS and email. They might send SMS to specific customers because they know they're profitable users. They send email to others based on geography or where they are in the customer journey because they know that's what's most effective," explains Bean, Sinch's.As online scams and impersonation attacks rise, trust will be a cornerstone of customer communication in 2025. Businesses must step up with visible security measures, such as verified messages and authenticated emails, to reassure customers. With Apple adopting RCS messaging and Gmail expanding BIMI support, verified brand logos will now appear alongside texts and emails, providing a game-changing way to build trust. Companies that embrace these practices will stand out as secure, reliable partners in their customers' eyes.Static notifications are becoming a thing of the past. In 2025, businesses will use RCS to transform updates into dynamic, interactive touchpoints that spark conversations and drive sales. Imagine scheduling deliveries, upgrading flights, or making purchases directly within your messages. By embedding these capabilities into routine updates, brands can turn everyday notifications into opportunities for deeper engagement and meaningful connections.Messaging apps are becoming digital storefronts, and businesses that embrace this trend will gain a competitive edge. These platforms are evolving into seamless shopping experiences, enabling customers to browse, interact, and purchase without leaving their favorite apps. Companies like Courir,a France-based footwear retailer, are already ahead of the curve, using AI shopping assistants to deliver highly personalized shopping journeys that customers love-and that drive significant ROI.Disconnected systems create disconnected experiences, and today's connected consumers expect seamless interactions. To meet and exceed these expectations, businesses must integrate customer data and communication platforms. By mapping customer data across systems and focusing on key journeys, companies can create interactions that feel personal, contextual, and effortless. Investments in technologies that consolidate communication data will be essential to delivering the next level of customer experience.Businesses must move beyond focusing solely on cost and start optimizing communication channels based on the value they deliver. Developing ROI models that go beyond delivery expenses and incorporating factors like customer engagement and satisfaction are crucial. Experimenting with and refining channel combinations will help companies strategically allocate resources while achieving meaningful outcomes.

"These trends show that the future of customer communications will be faster, smarter, and more connected," said Robert Gerstmann, Co-founder, and Chief Evangelist at Sinch. "The businesses that adapt now will be the ones creating the experiences customers truly value."

