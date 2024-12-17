(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The commercial and residential cleaning services market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 36.81 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of multifamily dwellings in US is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of strategic alliances. However, fluctuations in wages poses a challenge. Key market players include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Angi Inc., Authority Brands., Bonus Building Care, Buildingstars, City Wide Cleaning Services, CleanNet USA Inc., Coit Services Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Harvard Maintenance, ISS AS, Jan Pro Franchising Inc., Jani King International Inc., MaidPro, Neighborly Co., OFFICE PRIDE, Stratus Building Solutions, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc., ABM Industries Inc., The Service Master Company, LLC, CleanNet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Jani-King Inc., Stanley Steemer International, Inc., ChemDry, Pritchard Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., and Angi Inc.. Continue Reading







Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The commercial and residential cleaning services market in the US is characterized by intense competition due to the presence of numerous local and international players. To stay competitive, vendors are focusing on enhancing their service offerings and expanding their customer base. Strategic partnerships have emerged as a popular strategy for gaining a competitive edge. For instance, ABM's partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field in March 2024 for providing janitorial services as a single source. These collaborations enable vendors to broaden their reach and offer comprehensive services through new distribution channels. The formation of such strategic alliances is expected to increase in number, thereby boosting the availability of commercial and residential cleaning services in the US and driving market growth during the forecast period.



The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US is thriving, with a focus on maintaining high hygiene standards for both business and home environments. General cleaning duties include various techniques and methods, such as deep cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection, using specialized equipment and supplies. Customer experience is key, with trained cleaners ensuring dependability and cleanliness. Industry trends include electrostatic spray disinfection, green cleaning, and adherence to strict cleaning standards. Facility types, from offices to cleanrooms, medical facilities, schools, and commercial kitchens, have unique sanitary requirements and cleaning needs. Bonded and insured companies prioritize property damage prevention and effectiveness of cleaning. Residential cleaning for domestic dwellings quality and customer satisfaction, while commercial cleaning requires frequency based on layout differences. In summary, the market prioritizes health, hygiene, and customer experience, with specialized technology and trained cleaners ensuring cleanliness and dependability for various facility types.



The commercial and residential cleaning services market in the US is subject to continuous fluctuations in labor wages, which can adversely impact market growth. Underpayment of labor results in low efficiency and challenges in hiring and training processes. Increasing labor costs are driven by supply-demand imbalances and government regulations on minimum wages. For instance, the US government's frequent updates to minimum wage rules can lead to increased base salaries or employee benefits. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries rose by 0.9% and benefit costs increased by 0.7% in 2023. These wage increases will negatively affect the revenues of vendors in the commercial and residential cleaning services market in the US, hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US faces unique challenges in delivering quality cleaning solutions for various facility types. Customer experience is key, with Foreman Pro Cleaning prioritizing trained cleaners, specialized technology, and tailored services to meet specific sanitary requirements and cleaning needs. Office buildings, cleanrooms, medical facilities, healthcare facilities, schools, commercial kitchens, and domestic dwellings all have distinct sanitize and hygienic conditions. Effectiveness and dependability are essential, with industrial-grade equipment and green cleaning practices ensuring both. Bonded and insured services protect against property damage. Layout differences, cleaning frequency, and cleaning intensity necessitate specialized equipment. Client expectations for cleanliness and adherence to standards are high. Electrostatic spray disinfection and green cleaning further enhance the quality of cleaning offered. Ultimately, the goal is to maintain cleanliness and meet the unique cleaning needs of each facility type.

The commercial segment of the US cleaning services market caters to various end-users, including hospitality establishments, spas and salons, food service industries, healthcare organizations, and institutions, as well as offices. The commercial segment is projected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for cleaning services from commercial office buildings and healthcare organizations. In the healthcare sector, stringent government regulations necessitate the hiring of cleaning services to maintain clean and hygienic environments in hospitals and healthcare centers, preventing the spread of hospital-acquired infections. The hospitality industry, with numerous hotel projects underway, is another significant contributor to the demand for cleaning services. The expansion of the services sector, indicated by its growing contribution to the US GDP, is expected to fuel the growth of the commercial and residential cleaning services market further. Thus, the commercial segment will experience growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in the US is a significant industry focused on maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of various facility types. This market caters to the cleaning needs of both commercial and residential properties, ensuring health and safety for all. General cleaning duties include vacuuming, dusting, mopping, and trash removal. Deep cleaning and sanitizing are essential for offices, cleanrooms, medical facilities, and healthcare centers to maintain high sanitary requirements. Cleaning techniques and methods vary from traditional to specialized, utilizing advanced cleaning equipment and supplies. Industrial cleaning services cater to large-scale facilities, while customer experience is a top priority for cleaning companies. Trained cleaners follow established cleaning standards to deliver consistent results. Specialized technology, such as UV-C light disinfection, enhances cleaning effectiveness. The importance of cleanliness in promoting health and well-being cannot be overstated. Foreman Pro Cleaning and other cleaning services provide essential services to maintain cleanliness and adhere to strict sanitary regulations. The market continues to evolve with new technologies and methods to meet the diverse cleaning needs of various facility types.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in the US is a significant industry focused on maintaining clean and hygienic environments in various facility types. General cleaning duties include vacuuming, dusting, mopping, and trash removal. Deep cleaning involves more intensive tasks like scrubbing, sanitizing, and disinfection. Hygiene and health are top priorities, with cleaning processes tailored to meet specific sanitary requirements. Residential properties require different cleaning methods than commercial facilities. Customer experience is crucial, with trained cleaners using specialized equipment and cleaning supplies to deliver dependable, high-quality cleaning services. Industrial cleaning involves heavy-duty tasks and may require industrial-grade equipment. Cleaning needs vary based on facility type. Offices, cleanrooms, medical facilities, healthcare facilities, schools, commercial kitchens, and domestic dwellings all have unique cleaning standards. Effectiveness, cleanliness, and client expectations are key considerations. Electrostatic spray disinfection and green cleaning are emerging trends. Bonded and insured cleaning services prioritize property damage prevention. Specialized technology, such as HEPA filters, ensures thorough sanitization and disinfection. Tailored services cater to client needs and expectations.

