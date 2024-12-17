Global Trust And Corporate Service Market Set For 4.8% Growth, Reaching $16.49 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trust And Corporate Service Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Trust And Corporate Service Global Market is anticipating consistent growth, with the target set to rise from $13.03 billion in 2023 to $13.65 billion in 2024. This displays a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. Factors such as the demand for trust services by high-net-worth individuals and the surge in business opportunities in emerging markets drove this historical period of growth. Other influencers include the necessity to smoothly transition family-owned businesses, shifts in consumer preferences, demographic factors, and the rise of entrepreneurship and start-ups.

What does the future hold for the Trust And Corporate Service Market?

Estimates suggest promising growth for the Trust And Corporate Service market size in the forthcoming years. It is projected to rise to $16.49 billion by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. This growth can be largely ascribed to factors such as adherence to anti-money laundering AML regulations, increasing awareness regarding cybersecurity threats, generational transfer of wealth, continuous evolution in the legal and regulatory frameworks, and the necessity for efficient and tax-optimized structures.

Explore opportunities and latest trends in the Trust And Corporate Service industry with a detailed sample report:

What is driving the Trust And Corporate Service Market?

The escalation in the number of high-net-worth individuals HNWIs is highly significant for the future of the trust and corporate service market. HNWIs are those who have substantial financial assets and investments, typically above a certain threshold. The proliferation of such wealthy individuals is an outcome of economic growth, increased investment opportunities, and high earnings in sectors such as technology and finance – leading to greater wealth creation. HNWIs commonly utilize trust and corporate services to manage and secure their assets, implement effective tax strategies, and manage estate planning and succession efficiently. For instance, in July 2024, data from UBS Group AG, a Switzerland-based investment bank and financial services company, demonstrated that the average wealth per adult in the United States grew by almost 2.5%, a rate akin to Norway and about a third of the growth experienced in Mainland China. Turkey recorded an impressive growth of over 157% in wealth per adult between 2022 and 2023.

To glean more insights about the Trust And Corporate Service market, view the comprehensive report here:

Who are the major players in the Trust And Corporate Service Market?

Major industry players in this market include KPMG International Limited, Vistra Group, The Citco Group, Intertrust Group, Corporation Service Company, Wilmington Trust, TMF Group, Sanne Group, Trident Trust, Ocorian, Aztec Group, Teneo, JTC Group, Hawksford, Tricor Group, Sovereign Group, IQ-EQ Group Holdings, Capital Trust Company, Athos Group, and KYC Global Technologies Limited.

What are the emerging trends in the Trust And Corporate Service Market?

Major players are investing in technological innovations, such as cloud-native Software-as-a-Service SaaS platforms, to enhance operational efficacy, streamline compliance management, and provide scalable solutions to global clients. These platforms integrate features like real-time data analytics, automated regulatory reporting, and secure document management, helping firms improve transparency and reduce manual processes. For instance, in April 2022, TrustQuay, a US-based IT and services company, launched the first comprehensive end-to-end cloud-native SaaS platform specifically designed for the corporate services and trust administration market – TrustQuay Online. This platform streamlines processes and enhances service delivery for businesses in these sectors.

How is the Trust And Corporate Service Market segmented?

The Trust And Corporate Service market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Company Establishment And Registration Services, Company Management Services, Accounting And Tax Services, Financing And Banking Services, Trust Fund Services, Asset Substance Service, and Other Types

2 By Application: Large Enterprises and Small And Medium Enterprises

3 By End-User: Corporate, Institutional, and Private

What are the regional insights in the Trust And Corporate Service Market?

North America has been the largest region in the trust and corporate services market as of 2023. Coverage within this market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

