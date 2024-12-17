Casino Gaming Market Size To Increase By USD 43.3 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Type, Product, Geography , Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global casino
gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.3 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-
Segmentation Overview
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global casino gaming market 2024-2028
Type
1.1 Land-based casino gaming
1.2 Online casino gaming
Product
2.1 Slot machines
2.2 Lottery ticket machines
2.3 Electronic roulette
2.4 Multiplayer game stations
2.5 Gaming servers
Geography
3.1 North America
3.2 APAC
3.3 Europe
3.4 South America
3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.1 Fastest growing segment:
The land-based casino gaming market has long been a significant contributor to the global casino industry, providing entertainment through classic games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and craps. Land-based casinos remain popular destinations for tourists, offering an unparalleled atmosphere with neon lights, slot machine sounds, and social interaction. However, the rise of online gaming poses a challenge. While some land-based casinos have lost revenue due to this shift, they have responded by introducing new attractions, luxurious amenities, and expanding their properties. The land-based casino gaming segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period, despite online competition.
Analyst Review
The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) and table games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Licensed Casinos offer both online and offline gaming experiences, with the latter including Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and non-junket and junket operations. Gross gaming revenues are a significant indicator of market size, with Casinos generating substantial income through Casino gambling. Entertainment centers and Integrated resorts serve as popular travel destinations for domestic tourists and international visitors alike. Responsible gambling initiatives are essential to mitigate problem gambling, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. EGMs and table games, despite having a house edge, provide excitement and entertainment for millions worldwide.
Market Overview
The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) such as slot machines and electronic table games, Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and Licensed Casinos. These gaming venues offer a range of entertainment options, from Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker to Live shows, Concerts, and Fine dining. Gross gaming revenues are generated through Casino gambling, with non-junket and junket segments catering to different demographics. PAGCOR regulates the industry in some regions, while responsible and problem gambling initiatives are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Demographics vary from domestic tourists to international travelers, with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment centers often serving as integrated resorts. Online gambling platforms are also gaining popularity, with options for Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment. Mobile phones and emerging technologies like Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency are transforming the industry. Sports betting is a significant segment, with a house edge that can be as low as 1-3%. Gaming technology continues to evolve, with innovations in areas like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality enhancing the player experience.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
7 Customer Landscape
8
Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10
Venodr
Landscape
11
Vendor
Analysis
12
Appendix
