(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Arabian Days Festival, in collaboration with Anghami, released a specially curated playlist featuring some of the greatest sung Arabic poems performed by distinguished Arab artists. This release marks the launch of the second edition of Abu Dhabi's flagship event celebrating Arabic language, organized by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, taking place from December 14-16 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the heart of the Cultural District in the capital.











The“Arabian Days 2024” playlist, now available on Anghami, showcases the works of prominent Arab poets spanning from the pre-Islamic era to the early modern period. The playlist draws inspiration from the highly anticipated book,“One Hundred and One Sung Poems,” set to be published soon by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

HE Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, emphasized the festival's mission stating:“The release of this collection of sung Arabic poems, in collaboration with Anghami, the region's leading music and entertainment streaming platform, is a testament to what“Arabian Days Festival” stands for – highlighting the beauty of the creative expressions of the Arabic language. This initiative aims to engage young audiences in a digital format that aligns with their content consumption preferences, towards reinstating appreciation of the creativity of Arabic poetry and music.”





Elie Habib, CEO of Anghami and OSN+, highlighted the significance of music in preserving cultural identity:“Arabic is not just a language; it's the rhythm of our identity, shaping our journey through poetry, arts, and especially music-an integral part of our heritage and expression. At Anghami, music is at the heart of everything we do, and we're thrilled to support the Arabian Days Festival for the second consecutive year. This event honours the cultural and creative influence of the Arabic language, celebrating its role in shaping the arts, music, and civilization of the region. Through our partnership, we aim to highlight the power of music in connecting people to the rich stories and beauty of the Arabic language.”

The poems featured in the book and highlighted in the playlist were set to distinguished musical compositions and performed by renowned Arab vocalists, creating a unique harmony between poetry and music. The poems are presented in chronological order in the book, shedding light on the enduring presence of Arabic poetry while also profiling the composers and singers who brought them to life, including the characteristics of their compositions and singing styles. The book is scheduled to be released early next year at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.