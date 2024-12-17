US advocacy crew chief states no less than 100,000 bodies found in Syrian mass grave

(MENAFN) The chief of a US-based Syrian advocacy organization on Monday stated that a mass grave outside of Damascus has the bodies of no less than 100,000 individual murdered by the previous of ousted Leader Bashar Assad.



Mouaz Moustafa, saying to an agency news in a TV interview from Damascus, declared the location at al Qutayfah, 25 miles (40 km) north of the Syrian capital, was one of five mass graves that he had determined all over the years.



“One hundred thousand is the most conservative estimate” of the total of bodies buried at the location, stated Moustafa, chief of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. “It’s a very, very extremely almost unfairly conservative estimate.”



Moustafa added that he is certain there are more mass graves than the five places, and that alongside Syrians victims there were US and British individuals and other foreigners.



Hundreds of thousands of Syrians are predicted to have been murdered since 2011, when Assad’s crackdown on demonstrators against his lead increase into a full-scale civil war.



