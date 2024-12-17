China-Africa Cooperation On Agricultural Modernization: Tengtou's Promise
LILONGWE, Malawi, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the
Yongpai App from Ningbo Daily Group, during the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held from September 4 to 6, industrialization and modernization of Agriculture is one of the four main topics. The Republic of Malawi, located in southeastern Africa, is an agricultural country, with a large proportion of the agricultural population. To learn from China's experience in agricultural development and to modernize agriculture through cooperation with China has become a top concern of the leaders of the Republic of Malawi. Soon after the end of the summit, the minister of the Republic of
the Republic of Malawi went into China's countryside to discover the hidden gems and find the key to development.
Tengtou's Promise
