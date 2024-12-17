LILONGWE, Malawi, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the

Yongpai App from Ningbo Daily Group, during the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held from September 4 to 6, industrialization and modernization of is one of the four main topics. The Republic of Malawi, located in southeastern Africa, is an agricultural country, with a large proportion of the agricultural population. To learn from China's experience in agricultural development and to modernize agriculture through cooperation with China has become a top concern of the leaders of the Republic of Malawi. Soon after the end of the summit, the minister of the Republic of

the Republic of Malawi went into China's countryside to discover the hidden gems and find the key to development.

Tengtou's Promise

Continue Reading

SOURCE Ningbo Daily Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED