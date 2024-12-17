Trump, Masayoshi Son unveil USD100B Investment plan for the US

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son revealed a USD100 billion in the United States on Monday, planned over the next four years.



Speaking at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate alongside Son, Trump stated that the investment would create at least 100,000 new jobs in the US, focusing on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. He attributed Son’s decision to invest to his optimism about the US following the election.



"This historic investment is a powerful show of confidence in America’s future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of the future are developed, created, and grown right here in the USA," Trump said.



Son, speaking separately, expressed how his confidence in the US economy had greatly increased following Trump’s victory. He added that he believed the incoming president would help "bring the world into peace again."



"I am truly excited to make this happen," he said. "President Trump is a 'double down' president. I’m going to have to double down."



Trump, in a lighthearted exchange, jokingly asked Son if he would increase the investment to usd200 billion.



This announcement mirrors a similar one Son made when Trump was about to take office, in which he unveiled a USD50 billion investment in the US.

