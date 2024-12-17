Infertility Treatment Market To Reach $3.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgeries, and Other Procedures), Patient Type (Female Infertility Treatment and Male Infertility Treatment), and End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics, Cryobanks, and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the infertility treatment market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample of the Report on Infertility Treatment Market 2033:Prime Determinants of GrowthThe expansion of IVF services to rural areas, along with increasing awareness, is broadening the market reach. However, regulatory restrictions, such as bans on commercial surrogacy, create legal uncertainties and may impede the growth of certain segments within the infertility treatment market. Moreover, the growing market size of IVF devices and consumables signifies increasing investment and innovation in the sector which is anticipated to generate excellent opportunities in the market. With advancements like the MINC incubator, Humidicrib, and computer aided sperm analysis (CASA), the infertility treatment market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities. These cutting-edge technologies enhance the quality of embryo manipulation, sperm analysis, and overall reproductive care.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -Based on procedure type, the assisted reproductive technology sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.The demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is increasing owing to changing societal norms, such as delayed childbearing and increasing prevalence of single parenthood. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of infertility issues, attributed to factors like lifestyle changes and environmental factors, has contributed to the rising demand for ART. Moreover, the availability of supportive legal frameworks and insurance coverage in some regions has made ART more accessible and affordable to a broader population.Based on patient type, the female infertility treatment sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.Infertility treatments are primarily performed on females due to several drivers specific to female reproductive health. Ovulation problems, including conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), are a leading cause, affecting hormone balance and menstrual regularity. Lifestyle factors such as age, obesity, and smoking also disproportionately affect female fertility, necessitating tailored treatments. In addition, female reproductive health is often more complex than male reproductive health, with a wider range of potential issues affecting fertility, including ovulation disorders, fallopian tube blockages, and uterine abnormalities. This complexity necessitates more extensive and varied treatments for females.Based on end user, the fertility centers sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.Fertility centers also offer convenience by providing multiple locations for consultations and treatments. By offering comprehensive care and personalized treatment plans, these centers aim to increase the chances of success in achieving parenthood for individuals and couples facing infertility challenges. In addition, these centers offer a range of benefits, including specialized care tailored to individual needs, access to advanced reproductive technologies, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), comprehensive diagnostic testing to identify underlying causes of infertility, guidance on fertility preservation techniques, empathetic support throughout the treatment process, and access to third-party reproduction services like egg or sperm donation and gestational surrogacy.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.The demand for infertility treatment is notably high in Asia-Pacific countries like India due to various factors outlined by recent studies and statistics. Male infertility alone contributes to 40-50% of all infertility cases in India, highlighting the significance of addressing this issue comprehensively. However, despite the prevalence, there is a lack of awareness regarding male infertility and its causes, resulting in societal stigma and limited access to quality healthcare.Key PlayersThermo Fisher ScientificBaker Company INC.VitrolifeGenea Biomedx Ltd.Cook GroupEsco Micro Pte Ltd.Hamilton Thorne Ltd.FUJIFILM Irvine ScientificIVFtech APSThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global infertility treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn May 2024, Oregon Health and Science University researchers developed a promising method to potentially treat infertility by converting skin cells into viable eggs, demonstrated in mice. This breakthrough could aid those unable to produce eggs naturally, including same-sex couples. If adapted for humans, it could offer an alternative to costly fertility treatments like egg freezing.In May 2024, Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMC) in Tamil Nadu launched the state's first Comprehensive Infertility Treatment Clinic, with an initial capital of $20 million (INR 2 crore) allocated by the government. The clinic, set to operate under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, will offer advanced reproductive procedures. With over 300 infertility cases treated monthly, the facility aims to provide hope, particularly to economically disadvantaged families unable to afford private hospital treatments.The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

