Maha Oppn Walks Out Over Youth’S Death In Parbhani, Murder Of Sarpanch In Beed

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 17 (IANS) The Opposition staged a walk out in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday citing that the state was not serious in taking action in the case relating to the death of a Dalit youth after the desecration of the in Parbhani and also in connection with the killing of a sarpanch from Beed district.

The Opposition members, including Nana Patole, Nitin Raut and Sandeep Kshirsagar raised these issues expressing their concerns over the manner in which the Dalit youth died in Parbhani and also the killing of the Beed sarpanch in broad daylight.

The BJP legislator from Kej constituency from Beed district Namita Mundada also shared the Opposition's concern over the murder of a sarpanch from her Assembly segment, saying that there has been anger among the residents over it.

She urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present in the Assembly, to immediately take action for the arrest of the killers involved in this case.

Earlier, Congress legislator Nitin Raut urged Speaker Rahul Narwekar to allow him to talk on the death of a Dalit youth in Parbhani after the desecration of the Constitution there.

He said one of the agitators died due to a heart attack and the police have lodged a complaint against him.

He also took strong objection against the police and the district administration in handling the situation claiming that the Dalit community was targeted.

He demanded that the House discuss the issue on Tuesday.

The Speaker said that it has already been decided to have a discussion under rule 101 on Wednesday considering the seriousness of the incident.

However, the Opposition was not happy with the Speaker's reply, and demanded immediate discussion.

Congress legislator Nana Patole, who had raised the Parbhani violence issue on Monday, reiterated that the House should hold the debate today.

He claimed that the Dalit youth was allegedly killed in a police lathi-charge.

He further alleged that the police launched a combing operation four hours after the violence.

“The law and order situation across the state will further deteriorate if the government does not take action against the concerned people and assure the state of restoration of law and order by instilling confidence among the Parbhani residents,” he said.

The Speaker reiterated that the debate will take place on Wednesday.

The NCP(SP) legislator Sandeep Kshirsagar raised the issue of the killing of the sarpanch from Beed district and alleged that one of the perpetrators was still absconding.

He demanded that the administration should arrest the killers and lodge a case for murder.

He brought to the notice of the chief minister that the case has been currently lodged for extortion. He said that the Beed residents would organise an agitation soon if action was not taken against one Walmiki Karad for his alleged involvement in the killing of the sarpanch.

The Opposition made repeated attempts urging the Speaker to take up the Parbhani and Beed issues on Tuesday for discussion. However, the Speaker rejected their demand.

After that, Patole announced that the Opposition was staging a walk-out citing that the government lacks seriousness.

Patole also announced that the Congress legislators would boycott the proceedings of the House for the entire day.

Earlier, the Opposition staged a protest on the Parbhani and Beed issues at the entrance of the state legislature.