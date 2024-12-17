(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence platforms size is estimated to grow by USD 64.9 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading



1.1 Retail

1.2 Banking

1.3 Manufacturing

1.4 Healthcare 1.5 Others



2.1 On-premises 2.2 Cloud-based



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms enable businesses to develop, deploy, and manage intelligent applications. Major players in this market include IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services. These companies offer various AI solutions such as machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics process automation. The global AI platforms market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for automation and data analytics. Companies are investing in AI to enhance productivity, improve customer experience, and gain a competitive edge.

Analyst Review

Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms are transforming various industries by enabling advanced data processing, pattern identification, and decision-making capabilities. AI technologies, including machine learning and deep learning, are being adopted across sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, banking, and aerospace, among others. In healthcare, AI is revolutionizing diagnosis and treatment plans through data mining and analysis. In the food industry, AI is used for supply chain optimization and product innovation. Digital technologies and the internet are key enablers of AI adoption, allowing for real-time data processing and analysis. AI software is being integrated into business intelligence systems to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The security & surveillance industry is leveraging AI for advanced threat detection and response. The CPU market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for powerful processors to support AI applications. Overall, AI is driving innovation and productivity across multiple industries.

Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms are transforming various industries by enabling advanced data processing, pattern identification, and decision-making capabilities. AI is making significant strides in sectors like Healthcare, where it's used for medical imaging analysis, drug discovery, and patient care. In Food and Beverages, AI is used for supply chain optimization and product innovation. Digital technologies, the Internet, and Data mining are the backbone of AI, with Machine Learning algorithms powering AI software. Cloud platforms are increasingly being used for AI as a Service (AIaaS), providing access to advanced AI solutions and frameworks. AI is revolutionizing industries like Banking with algorithmic trading, fraud detection, and credit risk assessment. Business Intelligence is being enhanced with AI-driven insights, while Customer Experience is being personalized with Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chatbots. However, there are challenges to AI adoption, including Ethical Considerations, Data Privacy, and Security Concerns. Complexity and Integration Challenges can make implementation costly, and there's uncertainty around the Return on Investment. Despite these challenges, AI platforms and solutions continue to deliver business value in areas like Automation, Process Optimization, and Industry-specific AI Solutions. Finance, Aerospace, Security & Surveillance, and Autonomous Systems are other industries benefiting from AI. AI is also being used in areas like Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition, and Conversational AI interactions. The future of AI is bright, with advancements in areas like Regulatory Support, Personalization, and Regulatory Compliance. Despite the progress, there are still challenges to overcome, such as High Implementation Costs, Uncertain ROI, and the need for CPU-intensive processing power. AI platforms and frameworks continue to evolve, with Large Enterprises and AI start-ups driving innovation. Google Maps and other everyday applications are just the tip of the iceberg for AI's potential. The future of AI is exciting, with endless possibilities for innovation and growth.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED