Invitation To Presentation Of Essity's Report For Quarter 4 And Full Year 2024


12/17/2024 2:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company
Essity will publish its report for quarter 4 and full year 2024 on January 23, 2025, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€TMs report for quarter 4 and full year 2024

Full year 2024 invitation

PR Newswire

