Invitation To Presentation Of Essity's Report For Quarter 4 And Full Year 2024

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and company

Essity will publish its report for quarter 4 and full year 2024 on January 23, 2025, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.



Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:

Contact information for call with the possibility to ask questions:

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00

USA: +1 786 697 35 01

SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24

Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".



For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4082900

The following files are available for download: