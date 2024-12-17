Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Internet Governance Forum In Riyadh
Date
12/17/2024 2:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The 19th Internet Governance Forum of the United Nations is
currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
Azernews reports citing the Saudi Communications
and Information technology Ministry.
The Ministry noted that over 10,000 guests from 170 countries
are participating in the event. Additionally, speeches from over
1,000 international experts are expected. The forum, which will
continue until December 19, includes nearly 300 panel sessions and
special seminars. During the forum, international policies and
trends related to internet governance innovations will be
discussed, and best practices will be shared. The main objective of
the forum is to create a platform for the exchange of ideas,
promote economic development and societal well-being, and
contribute to the implementation of the UN's Sustainable
Development Goals.
A delegation from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency
is representing Azerbaijan at the forum. Orkhan Ismayilov, Head of
the Strategic Partnerships and International Cooperation
Department, told Azerbaijani media outlets that the delegation
members will discuss Azerbaijan's sustainable digital development
concept, digital government solutions and innovation ecosystem,
efforts to increase digital literacy, and the activities and goals
of the Azerbaijan Innovation Center. The delegation is also
scheduled to meet at Google's Riyadh office.
The forum will focus on four main themes: applying innovations
and balancing risks in the digital space, enhancing the
contribution of digital technologies to peace, development, and
sustainability, increasing human potential and promoting
inclusivity in the digital age, and improving digital governance of
the internet.
