Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Internet Governance Forum In Riyadh

Qabil Ashirov

The 19th Internet Governance Forum of the United Nations is currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports citing the Saudi Communications and Information Ministry.

The noted that over 10,000 guests from 170 countries are participating in the event. Additionally, speeches from over 1,000 international experts are expected. The forum, which will continue until December 19, includes nearly 300 panel sessions and special seminars. During the forum, international policies and trends related to internet governance innovations will be discussed, and best practices will be shared. The main objective of the forum is to create a platform for the exchange of ideas, promote economic development and societal well-being, and contribute to the implementation of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

A delegation from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency is representing Azerbaijan at the forum. Orkhan Ismayilov, Head of the Strategic Partnerships and International Cooperation Department, told Azerbaijani media outlets that the delegation members will discuss Azerbaijan's sustainable digital development concept, digital government solutions and innovation ecosystem, efforts to increase digital literacy, and the activities and goals of the Azerbaijan Innovation Center. The delegation is also scheduled to meet at Google's Riyadh office.

The forum will focus on four main themes: applying innovations and balancing risks in the digital space, enhancing the contribution of digital technologies to peace, development, and sustainability, increasing human potential and promoting inclusivity in the digital age, and improving digital governance of the internet.