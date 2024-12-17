RTA And Dubai Police Announce Evening Peak Truck Ban On Emirates Road Towards Sharjah Effective 1 Jan 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The step is taken to ease traffic congestion and enhance road safety

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 16 December 2024

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai General Headquarters announced a restriction on truck movement along Emirates Road, specifically the section between Al Awir Street and Sharjah, during evening peak hours from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This

restriction will take effect on 1 January 2025.

The measure is part of RTA's strategy to expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai. It aims to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards across the emirate.

In late April 2024, RTA began implementing an expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours. starting in 2025, this restriction will be extended to Emirates Road towards Sharjah, during the evening peak period,

Expansion of Truck Movement Ban

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces truck movement bans on specific roads and streets across Dubai at varying times, depending on the corridor and area. Truck movement is always prohibited on major Dubai roads such as Al Ittihad Street, Meydan Street, and all crossings. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and residential areas near Sharjah, such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour ban from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Medium-congestion urban areas are subject to truck movement restrictions during peak morning and evening hours. These include Airport Street, Oman Street, and Damascus Street, with restricted times as follows: 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, stated: 'The decision to ban truck movement on Emirates Road towards Sharjah during evening peak hours, starting 1 January 2025, was made following an extensive study of the engineering and technical standards required to balance safety needs with transportation demands. The decision includes restricting truck movement at specific times on Emirates Road, particularly in the evening when traffic volumes are high. The primary objective is to reduce traffic accidents caused by the overlap between trucks and smaller vehicles and to ease congestion on vital roads.'

Al Mazrouei highlighted Dubai Police's collaborations with the RTA to raise awareness among truck drivers and transport company owners about the new restriction timings. He emphasised the importance of adhering to these timings to avoid fines and penalties that would be imposed on violators. He noted that implementing such measures requires extensive cooperation between official entities and truck owners. He urged heavy vehicle drivers and transport companies to support these efforts by complying with the regulations and adjusting their schedules accordingly.

Al Mazrouei also underscored the importance of prior awareness, stating:“Motorists will beinformed through various media channels, road signs, and other communication platforms to ensure clarity on the implementation. This approach will facilitate effective enforcement of the decision with minimal disruption to freight and transport operations. Truck owners and drivers must comply with the restrictions to avoid fines and penalties. Notably, 792 violations have beenrecorded this year due to non-compliance with truck movement ban timings.”

He continued:“The decision will enhance road safety by reducing truck-related accidents during peak hours and improve traffic flow by easing congestion on key roads such as Emirates Road. It will also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing traffic congestion, fuel consumption, and pollutant emissions.”

“The new measure on Emirates Road is a proactive step towards creating a safer and more efficient traffic environment. With the cooperation and commitment of truck drivers and transport company owners, the initiative aims can be achieved without -disrupting logistics or the economy. The success of this initiative relies on everyone playing their part to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the ban, achieving the goal of a safe and comfortable traffic environment for all road users.”

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA said:“The implementation of this ban is part of RTA's policy to expand truck movement restrictions, aligning with our strategy to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, enhance road safety, and improve traffic flow across Dubai's roads. This decision was made in coordination with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, the Department of Economy and Tourism, DP World, and Dubai Airports.”

“The ban on heavy vehicles along Emirates Road during evening peak hours, in the direction of Sharjah, will enhance the flow of light vehicles, improve road safety on Emirates Road, and redistribute truck traffic to alternative routes where movement is permitted, ultimately reducing travel times for road users,” he explained.

Al Banna added:“Adjusting truck movement on roads involves comprehensive engineering and technical studies, considering vehicle density, traffic accident statistics, urban development along the road, and the redistribution of traffic to alternative routes capable of managing the flow. RTA, in collaboration with Dubai Police General Headquarters and other concerned entities, will work to inform heavy vehicle drivers and truck owners about the truck movement restrictions on Emirates Road. Informational and directional signs will be placed at the start and end of the restricted area, complemented by media bulletins, advertisements on various platforms, social media campaigns, and multilingual radio messages broadcast on local stations.”

He urged truck drivers and transport and shipping companies to comply with the decision by using alternative routes during restricted times or waiting at truck rest areas strategically located across the emirate.

Since mid-2023, RTA has been implementing a developmental plan for truck rest areas in collaboration with the private sector. The plan encompasses the construction of 19 stations and rest areas for trucks, strategically located along several key roads in Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Together, these rest areas cover a total area exceeding 300,000 square metres and can accommodate approximately 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The plan also includes the development of three integrated stations designed to prioritise driver safety and welfare. These stations will be equipped with diesel refuelling facilities, residential motels for driver rest, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance centres, driver training facilities, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centres, laundry services, and other essential amenities. These facilities aim to provide comprehensive support ensuring the safety, comfort, and well-being of truck and heavy vehicle drivers.



