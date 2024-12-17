UAE Participates In Arab Tourism Ministerial Council Meeting In Cairo To Promote Regional Cooperation In The Sector.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Meeting discusses efforts to enhance flows among Arab countries.











A UAE delegation, led by His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the of Economy, participated in the 27th session of Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo and chaired by the Sultanate of Oman, was aimed at promoting regional tourism cooperation and introducing initiatives to enhance the competitiveness and global appeal of Arab tourism.

At the meeting, the UAE delegation reaffirmed the nation's strong commitment to supporting collaborative efforts in the sector, a key driver of sustainable economic development in the region that faces significant regional and global challenges. This highlights the need for enhanced collaboration to create new opportunities and develop resilient, innovative tourism strategies, reinforcing the region's position as a leading tourism destination.





The UAE delegation emphasized that the meeting is a key platform for discussing initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving tourism integration among Arab countries, developing more innovative tourism products, and exchanging experiences and best practices in this regard. These efforts are necessary to stimulate tourism flows among Arab countries and encourage the influx of investments, especially considering the growing demand for tourism currently. The UAE explained that joint Arab tourism efforts extend beyond economic aspects, serving as a means to achieve cultural harmonization, preserve the rich Arab heritage, and enhance the shared identity of Arab peoples.

Furthermore, the meeting witnessed a review of key indicators and figures that confirm the continuous growth of UAE tourism, including the rise in hotel revenue to AED 33.5 billion during the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 4 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the hotel occupancy rate across the seven emirates increased to 77.8 per cent – one of the highest globally. Furthermore, the number of hotel nights reached approximately 75.5 million between January to September 2024, representing an eight percent growth.

The UAE delegation highlighted the“UAE Tourism Strategy 2031” and its vital role in developing and promoting the tourism sector in the country through the initiatives and projects that underpin this strategy. The aim is to enhance the UAE's tourism identity to make it the best globally; to establish its position as a leading tourist destination; and to increase the sector's contribution to the national GDP to AED 450 billion by the next decade – all in line with the“We the UAE 2031” vision.