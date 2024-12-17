PM Modi Pays Tribute To Tulsi Gowda, Calls Her A Guiding Light For Environmental Conservation

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences on the demise of Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Tulsi Gowda. In a heartfelt message, he described her as a "guiding light for environmental conservation," whose dedication will inspire generations to come.

Taking to social X on Tuesday, PM Modi shared a picture where he is seen seeking blessings from Tulsi Gowda. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment. She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, also mourned her passing. He stated, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Mother Tulsi Gowda's demise. She considered nature divine and dedicated her life to nurturing countless saplings into full-grown trees. Her invaluable contribution leaves an inspiring legacy for future generations. I pray for eternal peace for her soul and strength for her family and admirers."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his condolence message, highlighted her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation. He said, "I am saddened by the passing of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda from Honnalli in Ankola taluk. Despite working as a daily wage labourer in the Forest Department, her dedication to planting and nurturing trees continued even after retirement, earning her the prestigious Padma Shri award. Remembering her immense love for the environment, I pray for eternal peace for the departed soul."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra praised Tulsi Gowda's unmatched efforts, saying, "Known as 'Vruksha Mata' (Mother of Trees), Tulsi Gowda planted and nurtured over one lakh saplings. The Government of India recognized her dedication by conferring the Padma Shri and Rajyotsava awards. May God give strength to her family and admirers to bear this loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace."

Padma Shri awardee Tulsi Gowda, affectionately known as 'Vruksha Maate' (Mother of Trees), passed away on Monday at her residence in Honnalli village, Karwar district, Karnataka. She was 86 and had been battling age-related ailments.

Born in 1944 to Narayana and Neeli in Honnalli, Tulsi Gowda grew up in the forests of Karnataka, where she developed a profound bond with nature. By the age of 12, her love for plants and trees was already deeply ingrained. Over her lifetime, she planted and nurtured hundreds of thousands of saplings, transforming barren land into lush greenery and earning her the title "encyclopedia of forests" from local environmentalists.

Tulsi Gowda's vast knowledge of over 300 indigenous plant species and her ability to cultivate forests on plain land were unparalleled. Despite losing her husband at a young age, she joined the Forest Department as a daily wage worker to support her two children. Her passion for afforestation remained steadfast, as she collected seeds, nurtured saplings, and silently led a green revolution.

Over six decades, Tulsi Gowda planted and nurtured more than 30,000 saplings annually, leaving behind an invaluable ecological legacy. Her dedication earned her the Padma Shri award in 2021 and a doctorate honor from Dharwad Agricultural University.

Tulsi Gowda has left behind two children and four grandchildren.