THRIWE 2024: Sneak Peek Into Key Milestone Achievements And New Horizons

16th December 2024: THRIWE, a leading tech-driven benefits as a platform company, proudly announces 2024 milestones and ambitious 2025 plans. Committed to excellence and innovation, THRIWE continues to grow its regional footprint, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the loyalty sector. Established in 2011, the company offers support to businesses and banks to acquire, engage, retain, and delight their customers through curated rewards, benefits, and loyalty.

2024 has been an incredible year of growth for the THRIWE group, marked by an expanding customer base and the successful launch of various services. The company achieved impressive business growth, reaching over $32 million in 2024, up from $25 million in 2023. The growth is fuelled by the increase in the revenues from existing markets in India, UAE and South-East Asia as well as fast-growing footprint across KSA. These results are a testament to the quality and demand for THRIWE’s offerings in the region.

In January 2024, THRIWE officially expanded into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exploring strategic partnerships with leading banks like HSBC Saudi Arabia, VISA, Emirates NBD, FAB Group KSA, Mashreq, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Mastercard, Alrajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF); reinforcing its commitment to bringing high-quality services to the region. This expansion has allowed THRIWE to engage with a new, discerning customer base, offering exclusive experiences that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Throughout the year 2024, THRIWE continues to innovate its product offerings, creating unparalleled experiences for its customers and patrons. The brand has introduced the following services to elevate customer experience:

Club Pass: One can indulge in ultimate luxury with THRIWE's masterstroke offering of unlimited complimentary access to premium Beach Clubs and Fitness Centres at premium locations across the GCC region.

Valet Parking: By leveraging a proprietary tech platform, THRIWE aggregates multiple vendors to provide its client’s customers with a seamless parking experience in all premium locations. The platform's ability to dynamically add locations and validate customers of clients sets it apart in the market.

Airport Meet & Greet Service: THRIWE's premium meet-and-greet service offers personalized assistance from arrival to departure. From handling luggage, expedited check-in, and immigration support to VIP entry access, hassle-free security clearance

Airport Pickup & drop service: Enjoy seamless airport transfers with THRIWE—simply book in advance, receive car and chauffeur details before your journey, and experience smooth pick-up and drop-off.

THRIWE Dining benefits: THRIWE Dining benefits offer a premium culinary experience, delighting customers with exclusive dining offers and priority reservation services to make every outing extraordinary for valued customers of premium brands.

THRIWE sports benefits expansion: Golf benefits launched in KSA, and newer sports benefits such as pickleball and paddle tennis were also launched across GCC.

Looking ahead to 2025, THRIWE aims to build on its success by driving innovation and expanding strategic partnerships. The company will focus on understanding consumer tastes and behaviours to launch new, tailored offerings and benefits. Key initiatives include:

• Developing a DIY platform for clients seeking quick and customizable loyalty programs. Backed by Thriwe’s large network, vast data across thousands of loyalty programs and offerings, and on-demand pricing – clients can design their loyalty offerings within minutes.

• Launching digital acquisition for Banks with a pilot in the UAE. Enabling clients to offer one of the largest benefits and rewards ecosystem backed by an intuitive and quick QR based technology to enable seamless and efficient customer acquisition.

• Investing in cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and ML-driven loyalty platforms, to enhance customer experiences and drive business growth.

The future of loyalty programs is poised for a transformative shift, focusing on digital-first, hyper-personalized, and experience-driven strategies to meet the evolving expectations of younger, tech-savvy consumers.





