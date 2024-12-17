Sonus Vos Launches First Ever Ethereum Rewards Fund For Music Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonus Vos, an innovative that connects music and rewards, has introduced the largest fund in the music scene, enabling members to earn (ETH) by listening to music and participating in musical games on the platform.

The ETH rewards pool, initially valued at $100,000, comprises 100,000 shares and is distributed to members participating in the Rewards Program on Sonus Vos. The fund has already grown significantly, reaching a high of $150,000 due to Ethereum's surging value. Currently, the price per share has risen to $1.50 and continues to climb.

Each week, Sonus Vos hosts the "Trifecta Games" , a series of three music-related challenges that members need to complete to earn 100 shares of the ETH fund. This program is open to all artists and members, making it a unique opportunity to earn cryptocurrency while exploring and celebrating music.

"Our goal at Sonus Vos is to make music profitable for both artists and listeners. So, we have made it possible for Sonus Vos members to listen, rate, and review incredible music while earning Ethereum, the future backbone of the financial world."

James Dryer, CEO of Sonus Vos

Sonus Vos invites all music lovers and artists to join the platform, participate in the Trifecta Games, and start earning Ethereum today.

For more information on the Crypto Rewards Program and how to participate, visit

About Sonus Vos

Sonus Vos is a music platform dedicated to transforming the music scene for emerging talented artists. It connects artists and listeners through rewards, games, and in-depth interaction. By integrating cryptocurrency, Sonus Vos introduces a unique way for members to earn and invest in the future of finance while enjoying their passion for music and discovering new artists.

Company: Sonus Vos

Contact: James Dryer

913-787-1747

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonus Vos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED