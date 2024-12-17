Turkey’s central government budget records deficit in November

(MENAFN) Turkey’s central government budget posts a deficit of 16.7 billion liras (USD483.8 million) in November, as per official data released on Monday.



The deficit in November significantly decreases compared to October's shortfall of 186.3 billion liras (USD5.45 billion), according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry report.



Budget revenues amount to 939.5 billion liras (USD27.3 billion), while total expenditures stand at 956.1 billion liras (USD27.8 billion).



Non-interest expenditures reach 809.8 billion liras (USD23.5 billion), whereas interest payments account for 146.3 billion liras (USD4.3 billion).



Tax revenues, as highlighted in the report, total 819.4 billion liras (USD23.8 billion).



Between January and November, the budget balance reflects a cumulative deficit of 1.3 trillion liras (USD39.1 billion). During this period, revenues hit 7.8 trillion liras (USD238.8 billion), while expenditures amount to 9 trillion liras (USD278 billion).



The US dollar averages 34.4037 liras in November and 32.6288 liras throughout the January-November timeframe

