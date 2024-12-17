Jammu Cop Suspended After Protest By Lawyers Over Alleged Misbehaviour

Scores of lawyers blocked the Janipur road, alleging that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Traffic misbehaved with a member of their fraternity.

The raised slogans and demanded action against the ASI.

Taking the matter seriously, police authorities suspended the ASI, which led to the of the situation caused by the protesting lawyers, officials said.

A probe has been ordered against the suspended officer.

