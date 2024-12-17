Jammu Cop Suspended After Protest By Lawyers Over Alleged Misbehaviour
Date
12/17/2024 1:13:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lawyers held a protest and blocked a road on Monday night over the alleged misbehaviour of a traffic policeman in Jammu, prompting authorities to suspend him.
Scores of lawyers blocked the Janipur road, alleging that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Traffic Police misbehaved with a member of their fraternity.
ADVERTISEMENT
The protesters raised slogans and demanded action against the ASI.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taking the matter seriously, police authorities suspended the ASI, which led to the resolution of the situation caused by the protesting lawyers, officials said.
A probe has been ordered against the suspended officer.
Read Also
Govt Official Suspended In J&K's Kathua; Dy CM Warns Underperforming Officials
21 J&K Govt Employees Suspended For Election Campaigning
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109000431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.