Massive Fire In Poonch Hills, Efforts Underway To Control It
Date
12/17/2024 1:13:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A massive fire broke out in the hilly belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting locals and the administration to launch an operation to control the raging blaze on Monday.
The fire erupted in the forests located in the Uchhad area of Mendhar sub-division, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
It quickly spread across large swathes of the forest area, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
The local administration, along with officials from the Forest Department, Wildlife Department and local residents, is making efforts to bring the fire under control, they said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Blasts Along LoC In J&K's Poonch
J&K Deploys Drones For First Time To Combat Raging Forest Fires
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109000430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.