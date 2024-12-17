War In Ukraine To Have Ignominious End For Putin, Just Like His Failure In Syria Kyslytsya

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world must not fall for Russia's bluff and its attempts to portray itself as a superpower. Instead, it should realize that the Kremlin's imperial ambitions are steadily collapsing, and after the failure in Syria, will face the same fate in Ukraine.

This was stated on Monday by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Putin's envoy may issue threats to this Council and indulge in the delusion of representing a superpower. However, the reality is totally different: Russia's over-extended neo-imperial ambitions are steadily unraveling," Kyslytsya noted.

He emphasized that the Kremlin's intervention in Syria had culminated in failure, and Russia's adventures in Africa would collapse as well.

"Putin's 'small victorious war' against Ukraine will have the same ignominious end. He knows this, just as he knows that his portraits will soon be reduced to rags – not only in Syria but in Russia itself," the Ukrainian representative remarked.

Kyslytsya urged the international community not to succumb to the Kremlin's bluff. He stressed that achieving a just and lasting peace, consistent with the UN Charter, remains a key priority for Ukraine and the entire civilized world.

"This vision is in stark contrast with what Russia demands under the guise of 'peace proposals.' It is a demand to capitulate and voluntarily surrender our sovereignty. And this will never happen," the Ukrainian diplomat declared.

Kyslytsya noted that this situation is, in essence, a test of the democratic world's resilience and strength, "or rather, its weakness." If such weakness is demonstrated in the case of Ukraine, the world must be ready for new waves of Russian aggression. Moscow will restore its offensive capabilities, learn from its mistakes, and attack again – especially if Ukraine can no longer serve as a shield standing in the way of Russian aggression, the diplomat emphasized.

"Peace can and will be secured through strength, for strength remains the only language that the aggressor comprehends," Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN underscored.

As reported by Ukrinform, last month, after Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads against Dnipro, Kyslytsya described it at the UN Security Council as nuclear blackmail by the Kremlin. He called on the international community to respond by intensifying sanctions and increasing military aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself, its people, and the principles of the UN Charter.