Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Predicts Isolated Very Heavy Rainfall Today, Rains To Continue Until Dec 19

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on 17 December and 18 December. In an official release, IMD said,“A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on the 17th & 18th of December.”





Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely on 17th & 18th December in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, fishermen are requested not to venture into the sea. IMD said,“Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea & Somalia coast on 16th; Gulf of Mannar during 16th19th; Comorin area on 16th & 17th; South Bay of Bengal during 16th-18th; Sri Lanka Coast on 17th; Tamil Nadu coast during 17th-19th; south Andhra Pradesh coast on 18th-19th December.”





Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamilnadu (at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu and one or two places in Interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry, and the Karaikal area on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to occur at one or two places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, and theKaraikal area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at one or two places over Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry.