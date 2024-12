Mumbai News: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Flashing Woman In Taxi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly following and flashing a woman inside a shared taxi in South Mumbai.

Mumbai said the incident took place in November but was only reported to them last week after the victim's friend shared her experience on social .

According to media reports, the woman was travelling in a shared taxi from Cumballa Hill to Grant Road Railway Station when the incident occurred.

| Zomato agent 'fakes' injury: Ahmedabad woman shares sexual harassment ordeal

The accused allegedly followed the woman and engaged in an obscene act by inappropriately touching and shaking his private parts while staring at her, causing her significant distress and discomfort.

According to the police, the complaint was registered on Wednesday after the video of the incident surfaced online. They later traced the victim and registered an FIR.

The accused was identified as Dindayal Motiram Singh. The police had tracked him to Agra where they arrested him, media reports suggested.

| Woman accusing Jay-Z and Diddy Combs of sexual assault stands firm by her claims

“Through the post, we reached out to the victim, who told us that she had taken a shared taxi to a railway station. The accused, who sat next to her, then committed the obscene act," the Indian Express quoted a police official as saying.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until Wednesday, December 18, reported the Hindustan Times.

| Bengal Guv files defamation case against Mamata over Raj Bhavan remark

According to media reports, the accused has resided in Sion Koliwada for the past 10 years. He worked as a farsan (snack) vendor in areas such as Colaba , Grant Road, and Breach Candy.