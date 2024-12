Premier Soccer Services Receives The Champions Of Economic Impact Award From Sports Destinations Management For The 2024 Easter International Cup!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Premier Soccer Services (PSS), the organizer of the Monterrey Rayados' Copa Rayados Series across the USA, is proud to receive this prestigious award for economic Impact in sports for its 2024 Easter International Cup.

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Soccer Services (PSS), the organizer of the Monterrey Rayados' Copa Rayados Tournament Series across the USA, is proud to receive this prestigious award for economic Impact in sports tourism for its 2024 Easter International Cup. Sports Destination Management annually recognizes the top events in sports tourism across the nation and PSS has received the Mid Market Champions Award for 2024.

Continue Reading

We're really happy with our continued growth and success with our larger events. Going into the next 3 years, we're exploring targeted expansion and partnering with more CVB's and sports commissions

Premier Soccer Services

Easter International Cup

Easter International Cup Action 1

Easter International Cup Action 2

Post thi

The Easter International Cup is one of the top international youth soccer events in the country with over 300 teams, 30 international teams, 120 out-of-state teams and 19 pro club youth academies. Kissimmee Sports Commission has been a critical partner from the beginning. The international event has seen 30 percent growth over the past four years in a row and is poised to reach 400 teams and utilize over 13,000 room nights in 2025. With this year over year growth, we're continuing to expand our footprint into Orlando and Seminole County, as well as working with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Seminole County.

Premier Soccer Services manages tournaments nationally with several as part Mexican professional club Monterrey Rayados' national events series. In 2024, PSS produced 9 events including 4 international tournaments



Copa Rayados West, Henderson/ Las Vegas NV

Copa Rayados Internacional, The Woodlands/ Houston TX

Texas International Cup, Arlington / Dallas TX

Easter International Cup, Kissimmee/ Orlando FL Each of these events have 4,000-14,000 roomnights, daily attendances up to 17,500, and total attendances up to 85,000.

And 5 regional tournaments:



Copa Rayados East Coast, Loudoun / Washington DC area

Copa Rayados Chicago, Waukegan/ Chicago IL

Copa Rayados RGV, McAllen TX

The Open Cup, Decatur, AL

Alabama Labor Day Cup, Decatur, AL Each of these events have 750 – 4,000 roomnights, daily attendances up to 10,000, and total attendances up to 25,000

"We're really happy with our continued growth and success with our larger events. Going into the next 3 years, we're exploring targeted expansion and partnering with more CVB's and sports commissions," comments Scott Spencer, PSS president. "We're expanding our international network for marketing and teams' recruitment to create exciting, diverse events in order to separate ourselves from the crowded youth soccer tournament market."

In terms of the collaboration with Monterrey Rayados, Adrian Vargas, Monterrey Rayados Soccer Academies & Competition Manager, discusses their USA strategy, "These events are really important for what it represents at the moment and the potential it has for the upcoming years. We ́re sure that now that these youth tournament are affiliated to Rayados we ́ll create events that will offer all participants a great experience and an opportunity to showcase their talent against international competition on top-quality facilities."

Brandon Abell, PSS Director of Operations, states "It's very important the relationships we've had with our partnering CVB's, sports commissions, and municipalities. We've been really lucky to have great partners across all of our events nationally. It's certainly an important factor as we are now looking at growth opportunities."

About Premier Soccer Services: Premier Soccer Services (PSS) is a professional soccer management company organizing tournaments in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Missouri, and Illinois. Since 2012, the estimated annual economic impact on communities from PSS events reached over $175 million. PSS specializes in professional management as well as marketing nationally and internationally. For more information see: , , , and or contact Scott Spencer at [email protected] or 1-210-305-4821

About CF Monterrey Rayados: The professional soccer club from Mexico competes in the top division of Mexico, LigaMX, with one of the largest fanbases in both Mexico and the USA. With 5 North American CONCACAF championships, it has competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, and consistently is at the top of attendance figures playing in their 50,000 seat BBVA Bancomer Stadium. With one of the strongest social media presence in LigaMX, it has over 5,000,000 social media followers across all platforms. The club has the best youth academy in Mexico and also with over 200 affiliated youth soccer programs in Mexico and the USA. For more information see: or contact Adrian Vargas at [email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Spencer, Premier Soccer Services, 2053704427, [email protected] ,

SOURCE Premier Soccer Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED