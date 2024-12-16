Trading Alert For Defense/Aerospace Stock KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for defense and issues a trading alert for KULR Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR ), a provider of advanced thermal management solutions.

The stock is trading at $1.3403, up 0.1603, gaining 13.5882 on volume of over 33 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $1.49, putting it on retail investors alerts.

KULR recently announced the launch of its innovative KULR Xero VibeTM ("KXV") solution integrated with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. This new rollout combines superior vibration mitigation with artificial intelligence capabilities to enable high-performance, reliable operation in edge AI environments.

From the news: The NVIDIA Jetson platform, known for its powerful edge AI computing capabilities, offers unparalleled performance for edge applications such as robotics, autonomous machines, industrial IoT, and smart cities. KULR's Xero VibeTM solution complements the Jetson platform by addressing key operational challenges such as vibration suppression, ensuring optimal cooling system performance, reduced energy consumption, and extended mechanical lifespans.

KULR CEO Michael Mo highlighted, "The Jetson platform is NVIDIA's Industrial AI-at-the-edge solution to connect the physical world to the Omniverse through AI agents for the Industrial Revolution 4.0. It's the perfect platform for KULR to integrate our KXV technology and provide our customers a future proof AI-agent powered energy management edge device solution for data centers, renewable energy, electric mobility and industrial cooling applications. We are very excited to embark on this new era of AI-agent powered future with the NVIDIA platform."

The edge AI market size is projected to grow from $24.05 billion in 2024 to $356.84 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 27.786% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

