Jordan To Boost Private Sector Minimum Wage To JD290 In 2025
Date
12/16/2024 11:14:46 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - In a meeting chaired by Minister of labor Khaled Bakkar on Monday, the Tripartite Committee for Labor Affairs unanimously agreed to raise the minimum wage for private sector workers from JD260 to JD290, effective January 1, 2025.
The new wage will remain in effect until December 31, 2027. The decision is designed to enhance workers' living standards while addressing the economic challenges faced by employers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
