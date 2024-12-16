عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan To Boost Private Sector Minimum Wage To JD290 In 2025

Jordan To Boost Private Sector Minimum Wage To JD290 In 2025


12/16/2024 11:14:46 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a meeting chaired by Minister of labor Khaled Bakkar on Monday, the Tripartite Committee for Labor Affairs unanimously agreed to raise the minimum wage for private sector workers from JD260 to JD290, effective January 1, 2025.

The new wage will remain in effect until December 31, 2027. The decision is designed to enhance workers' living standards while addressing the economic challenges faced by employers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

MENAFN16122024000028011005ID1109000132


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search