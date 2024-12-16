US Defense Department Unveils Initiatives To Expedite Adoption Of AI Technologies
The Chief Digital and AI office at the Pentagon
has launched
a rapid fielding effort to pave the way for different initiatives geared at expediting the DoD's adoption of AI capabilities. Different units within the Pentagon will work together on an initial four AI pilot projects looking into how generative AI can be integrated into DoD enterprise management and warfighting use cases.
These four pilot projects form part of the Pentagon's wider plan to leverage emerging technologies, so that major enablers in the Department of Defense and those who fight wars can benefit from the...
