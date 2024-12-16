'Qatar Of Eminence' Expo Held To Mark National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Souq Waqif Art Center on Monday organised an art under the theme of 'Qatar of Eminence' to mark the Qatar National Day (QND).



The event shines a spotlight on the Qatari culture, and expresses values of patriotism, pride and belonging through the prism of fine arts. In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), deputy director of Souq Waqif Art Center Faisal al-Abdullah highlighted that 25 Qatari and foreign artists are showcasing diverse groundbreaking innovations that feature paintings, sculptures, pottery art, and other works on display to seamlessly blend Qatari heritage with contemporary art expressions. Those artists endeavour to reflect Qatar's national vision and its cultural values through their creations, while also highlighting the pivotal role of arts in strengthening national identity, highlighted al-Abdullah. He added that the event is held as part of QND activities that essentially aim to foster national ethos, thereby offering them the opportunity to express their feelings toward the nation through art, positioning itself as a platform for engagement among innovators and the public to share ideas and inspiration.



He indicated that the exhibition is open to public at Souq Waqif Art Center and will last until Jan 6, 2025, as a unique opportunity for all to enjoy artworks that depict Qatar's ethos, history and future, pointing out that the exhibition showcases facets of inveterate Qatari innovation and heritage, with a special emphasis on the Qatari environment, the life of forebears, the nation's identity and mores, as well as the life of the land and the sea. Fine artist Masoud Rashid told QNA that his participation came in recognition of the importance of celebrating QND everyone with his personal way through using brush and canvas to translate emotions of patriotism to be profoundly expressed through art and conveying the feelings of loyalty and belonging.

