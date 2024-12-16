Paralyzed Veterans Of America Issues Statement In Response To Passage Of Elizabeth Dole Caregiver Bill, Urges President To Sign Swiftly

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America

National President Robert Thomas issues the following statement in response to passing the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act . This legislation is a comprehensive bipartisan package of bills that expands services for veterans, their families and caregivers, as well as their survivors across healthcare, education, benefits, and more. The bill now heads to the president's desk.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America is grateful to Congress for passing the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, a critical step forward in supporting the families and caregivers of our nation's veterans, especially those with catastrophic injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS. This bipartisan effort reflects a shared commitment to honoring the sacrifices of those who have served by ensuring they and their caregivers receive the vital supports they desperately need. As this legislation now heads to the White House, we urge President Biden to swiftly sign it into law. We are too close to enacting life-changing support for veterans and their caregivers to delay any longer."

PVA has long called on Congress to pass the Elizabeth Dole Act. To learn more about PVA's efforts on this issue, visit PVA/PolicyPriorities , or check out our PVA Caregiver Video Series at PVA/Caregivers .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at

PVA .

